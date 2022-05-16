Sono-Tek Announces Fourth Quarter and FY 2022 Year End Earnings Conference Call





Conference Call on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:00am EST

MILTON, NY, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 year-end financial results, for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:00 am EST. The fourth quarter FY 2022 financial results press release will be issued premarket on the morning of Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Conference Call Date/Time



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:00am EST

Conference Call Dial-in Information



To participate, please call 1 (877) 270-2148 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the Sono-Tek call.

Webcast Information

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, Events & Presentations | Sono-Tek or at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=EbTftCrs

A replay of the call will be available at 1 (877) 344-7529, access code 6693914, through May 31, 2022.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

For more information, contact:

Sono-Tek Corp.

Stephen J. Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Ph: (845) 795-2020

info@sono-tek.com

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

Ph: (646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

http://www.sono-tek.com