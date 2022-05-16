ProSomnus® Sleep Technologies to Present Three Posters at SLEEP 2022, the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, the leader in precision patient-preferred medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that it will showcase its precision Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) devices in three poster abstracts at SLEEP 2022, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS), being held from June 4-8 in Charlotte, North Carolina.



ProSomnus researchers will present the three abstracts simultaneously, displaying continued studies around the company’s OAT devices, furthering claims of efficacy and industry exceeding quality for moderate to severe OSA, on Monday, June 6 at 5:15pm eastern time. Details of the abstract and poster sessions are as follows:

Title Performance Testing of a Novel Oral Appliance Material; A New Standard for OAT Date Monday, June 6, 2022 at 5:15-6:15pm ET New Abstract ID 0750 Poster Board Number 123 Authors John Carollo DMD, D-ABDSM, D-ASBA; Mark T. Murphy DDS, D-ABDSM





Title The use of a Digitally Milled Oral Appliance in the Treatment of Severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea Date Monday, June 6, 2022 at 5:15-6:15pm ET New Abstract ID 0751 Poster Board Number 124 Authors Mark T. Murphy, DDS, D-ABDSM; Erin V. Mosca, PhD; John E. Remmers, MD





Title Clinical Performance Quality of a Precision Oral Appliance Made from Novel Medical Grade Class VI Material Date Monday, June 6, 2022 at 5:15-6:15pm ET New Abstract ID 0359 Poster Board Number 126 Authors Len Liptak, Yoann Ojeda, Sung Kim, Mark T. Murphy, DDS, D-ABDSM

SLEEP 2022 is the 36th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC (APSS), which is a joint venture of AASM and SRS, bringing together individuals whose backgrounds, perspectives and experiences reflect the diversity of the fields of sleep medicine, and sleep and circadian research.

About ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

ProSomnus is the first manufacturer of precision, mass-customized Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) devices to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), which affects over 74 million Americans and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus’s patented devices are a more comfortable and less invasive alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to more effective and patient-preferred outcomes. With more than 135,000 patients treated, ProSomnus’s devices are the most prescribed OATs in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

