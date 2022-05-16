Ahead of New App Rollout, Harbourfront Wealth Management Earns Highest Number of Nominations in Canadian Industry Awards Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Management (HFWM), a leading independent Canadian wealth advisory firm, today announced it has earned nominations across 14 award categories, totaling the highest number of placements, in the 8th annual Wealth Professional Awards.



The Wealth Professional Awards is the leading independent awards program and recognizes business excellence in the Canadian wealth management industry. The program acknowledges wealth professionals, advisory brokerages, and fund providers for their outstanding achievements, best practices, and leadership in wealth management over the past 12 months.

Harbourfront Wealth Management and its seasoned advisors have been shortlisted for the following award categories: The Mako Financial Technologies Award for Most Innovative Use of Wealth Tech, Employer of Choice, The Edward Jones Award for Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service, The Equitable Bank Award for Multi-Office Advisor Network/Brokerage of the Year, Female Trailblazer of the Year, The ICM Asset Management Award for Advisor of the Year in addition to others.

Harbourfront’s nomination for The Mako Financial Technologies Award comes at a timely moment as the company is preparing to roll out its new advisor and employee-facing app, Harbourfront Gateway. The app will elevate the client-advisor experience as well as back-office communications and will serve as an extension of the firm’s already existing Tech Hub.

“Digital innovation is what’s leading this next era of the wealth management industry. As a firm that has innovation in our blood, we have dedicated a significant investment of capital and specialized resources into building a holistic tech strategy map, that includes a top-of-the-line app as a part of phase one of four.

"Simply put, we empower our advisors to do what they do best, service their clients and grow their businesses exponentially, with zero admin drag as we are not looking to ease into the future, but instead we are committed to creating it,” said Mark J. Pinto, President of Harbourfront Wealth Management.

“Harbourfront was built to give the Canadian wealth management space the disruption it needs. Archaic technology and mainstream investment solutions will no longer cut it for sleepy investment firms. We’re dedicated to our clients and advisors and the industry continues to take notice. Fourteen nominations give us the highest number of placements among our competitors and the industry as a whole in this year's Wealth Professional Awards. I couldn’t be prouder of our people,” said Danny Popescu, CEO of Harbourfront Wealth Management.

To view the full WPAwards 2022 Nomination List, please click here: https://wpawards.ca/winners-excellence-awardees/2022#a

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Harbourfront Wealth Management is a Canadian-owned independent advisory firm servicing growth-oriented advisors and high-net-worth clients with approximately $4 billion of assets under administration and $2 billion of assets under management. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, and has a rapidly growing network of 23 branches across Canada. It is a member of the Harbourfront Group of Companies, which also encompasses a sub-advised Canadian Asset Management firm specializing in private securities, and Harbourfront Wealth America, a US registered investment advisory firm.