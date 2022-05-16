New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wound Care Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277152/?utm_source=GNW





The global wound care devices market is expected to grow from $49.56 billion in 2021 to $55.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The market is expected to grow to $82.7 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.



The wound care devices market consists of sales of wound care devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce wound care devices used to prevent wound infections and promote wound healing.



The main types of wound care devices are traditional adhesive dressings, negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT), Traditional gauze dressings, and advanced wound care devices.Traditional wound dressing products including gauze, lint, plasters, bandages, and cotton wool are dry and used as primary or secondary dressings for protecting the wound from contaminations.



The type of expenditure is public and private.The products used are instruments/equipment and disposables.



The various end-users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global wound care devices market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the global wound care devices market.



Africa. was the smallest region in the global wound care devices market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Combination dressings are increasingly being used to treat chronic wounds.The most widely used combination dressing is an antimicrobial agent and a biological material that together acts as a combination dressing.



Combination dressings blend the chemical and physical properties of two or more types of wound dressing products to provide, waterproofing, anti-bacterial and viral infections, and skin-friendly capabilities.For instance, ConvaTec offers AQUACEL combination dressings that are made up of Hydrofiber Technology that incorporates offers stitch bonding functionality and increases the tensile strength of the dressing to be used as a combination dressing with an absorbent for the treatment of chronic wounds.



Most widely used combination dressings include silver alginate dressings, silver collagen dressings, collagen hydrochloride dressings, and foam dressings. These dressings are used in the treatment of chronic ulcers, traumatic wounds, and surgical wounds.



Wound care device manufacturers should consider focusing on delivering wound care products such as hydrocolloid dressings to improve treatment effectiveness and usage.Hydrocolloid dressing consists of adhesives with gel-forming components composed of either silicone or polyurethane.



They are waterproof and self–adhering advanced wound care products that provide a moisture-filled healing environment for the wound.Hydrocolloid bandages are utilized for burns with moderate severity, granular wounds and protect healed skin by absorbing moisture and swells.



For instance, BenQ, a consumer electronics company, offers hydrocolloid dressing which is waterproof, invisible, and against UV rays facilitating high moisture absorption and wound healing.



The countries covered in the wound care devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa., South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

