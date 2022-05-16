Belgium Loyalty Programs Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 12.8% to Reach $876.0 Million in 2022 - Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Loyalty Programs Market in Belgium is expected to grow by 12.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 876.0 million in 2022.

Loyalty Programs market in Belgium has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.

In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Belgium has recorded a CAGR of 13.5% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in Belgium will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 12.2% during 2022-2026.

Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 776.7 million in 2021 to reach US$ 1386.8 million by 2026.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Loyalty Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026



3 Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.1 Belgium Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.2 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Schemes, 2017-2026

3.3 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026



4 Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

4.1 Belgium Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2021 Vs 2026

4.2 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.3 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.4 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.5 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Perks Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.6 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Coalition Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.7 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Hybrid Loyalty Program, 2017-2026



5 Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

5.1 Belgium Loyalty Spend Share by Channel, 2017-2026

5.2 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by In-Store, 2017-2026

5.3 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Online, 2017-2026

5.4 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Mobile, 2017-2026



6 Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

6.1 Belgium Loyalty Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021 Vs 2026

6.2 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value in Retail, 2017-2026

6.3 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value in Financial Services, 2017-2026

6.4 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value in Healthcare & Wellness, 2017-2026

6.5 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2017-2026

6.6 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2017-2026

6.7 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value in Telecoms, 2017-2026

6.8 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value in Media & Entertainment, 2017-2026

6.9 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value in Others, 2017-2026



7 Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

7.1 Belgium Loyalty Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021 Vs 2026

7.2 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Diversified Retailers, 2017-2026

7.3 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Department Stores, 2017-2026

7.4 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Specialty Stores, 2017-2026

7.5 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Clothing, Footwear & Accessories, 2017-2026

7.6 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Toy & Hobby Shops, 2017-2026

7.7 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2017-2026

7.8 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Home Merchandise, 2017-2026

7.9 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Other, 2017-2026



8 Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

8.1 Belgium Loyalty Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021 Vs 2026

8.2 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Card Based Access, 2017-2026

8.3 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Digital Access, 2017-2026



9 Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

9.1 Belgium Loyalty Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021 Vs 2026

9.2 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by B2C Consumers, 2017-2026

9.3 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by B2B Consumers, 2017-2026



10 Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

10.1 Belgium Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Platform, 2021 Vs 2026

10.2 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Software, 2017-2026

10.3 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Services, 2017-2026



11 Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

11.1 Belgium Loyalty Spend Share by Software Platforms, 2021 Vs 2026

11.2 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Custom Built Platform, 2017-2026

11.3 Belgium Loyalty Spend Value by Off the Shelf Platform, 2017-2026



12 Belgium Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

12.1 Belgium Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2021

12.2 Belgium Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2021

12.3 Belgium Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2021



