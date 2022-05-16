Finnish English

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 MAY 2022 AT 15:15 (EEST)



The subscription price and market value of Taaleri Plc’s stock options 2022



The Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc decided on 6 April 2022 to direct a stock option plan to the CEO of Taaleri Plc.

The share subscription price for stock options 2022A, 2022B, and 2021C is the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 7 April—9 May 2022, which is EUR 11.02. The dividends and capital returns paid will be deducted from the share subscription price.

The theoretical market value of the stock options is approximately 530,000 euros in total:

- stock option 2022A; EUR 1.4713 per option,

- stock option 2022B; EUR 1.8251 per option, and

- stock option 2022C; EUR 1.9982 per option.



The theoretical market value of the stock options has been determined with a binomial model which takes into account the vesting criteria set for the stock options. The theoretical market value of the stock options has been calculated with the following input factors: share price EUR 9.87, share subscription price EUR 11.02, risk free interest rate 0.007%, validity of the stock options 4–6 years, 3–5 years time to fulfill the vesting criteria and volatility 30.84%.

Taaleri Plc

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Juhani Elomaa, Chairperson of the Board, +358 40 778 9020, juhani.elomaa@taaleri.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We combine capital with talent, expertise, entrepreneurship, and a bold sense of purpose. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate and bioindustry businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.3 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com



