Rhythmic Gymnastics Olympian Nicol Zelikman Visits Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythmic Gymnastics (RG) is a growing sport in Singapore and around the world. RG provides a unique combination of sport and art that benefits physical, social, and mental development. As part of the continuing efforts to introduce international experts to invest in the potential of Singaporean youth, Rhythmic Gymnast Nicol Zelikman (ISR) was invited to come to Singapore by the Bianka Panova Sport and Art Academy (BPA) from 7 to 21 April 2022. Zelikman was especially invited as an expert and role model for RG. She is a known advocate of training holistically and building self-confidence, and she wished to share her technical knowledge and passion for the sport with the rhythmic gymnasts in Singapore.



Zelikman began her proper training in rhythmic gymnastics at 5, and was introduced to the sport by her mother, Elena "Lena" Zelikman, who is also her coach. From then on, she eventually went on to become a finalist in the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which was a culmination of a strong competitive history in the European Championships: in 2016 a silver and bronze medalist for the junior division, in 2019 a bronze medalist for hoop at the seniors category, and a bronze medalist for the team category at the 2021 series.

It is BPA's great honour to invite talented experts to contribute to the growth and development of Rhythmic Gymnastics of Singapore. Since 2015, BPA has worked to contribute to the long-term development of Singaporean gymnasts and to empower girls to achieve their full potential through the sport. The time and effort invested in the sport and community remain a crucial step in the development of youth in Singapore toward achievements in international competitions.

As part of this capability development, BPA hosted a Masterclass with Zelikman, attended by 42 competitive gymnasts who represent the top talents from six Rhythmic Gymnastics clubs in Singapore. These gymnasts have trained at least 6 to 9 hours a week and competed in National Games in Stages 1-3, Level 6, and FIG Juniors and Seniors in Singapore.

As a closing event, Zelikman conducted a talk with the competitive gymnasts at BPA where she shared her stories and experiences with the sport. She shared that the best rival is always one's self. She also encouraged the gymnasts to be courageous and continually work hard despite the challenges ahead.

Zelikman's visit has served many benefits to Rhythmic Gymnastics in Singapore and improved our connection with overseas world champions. Both Zelikman and BPA look forward to her return to Singapore in the coming years.

