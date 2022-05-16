Judicial Candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch Honors Fallen Officers during National Police Week

HILLSIDE, Ill., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Democratic judicial candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch is recognizing law enforcement and other public safety officials for their service and sacrifice during National Police Week and sharing important online resources for law enforcement and their families.

“I am grateful to all the brave men and women of our local, state and federal law enforcement organizations that serve or have served our communities,” Raines-Welch said. “It’s especially important that we pay tribute to all the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. We must keep them and their families in our thoughts and always respect their sacrifice.

National Peace Officers Memorial Day – a part of National Police Week - was first declared by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The below websites offer additional information, helpful resources and ways to pay tribute to a fallen officer:

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund / https://nleomf.org

Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee / http://illinoispolicememorial.org/Default.aspx

Illinois Police Benevolent & Protective Association / https://www.pbpa.org/Resources/Links.aspx

Copline, an Officer’s Lifeline / https://www.copline.org/

Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) / https://www.concernsofpolicesurvivors.org/

Raines-Welch has over 12 years of litigation experience in diverse areas of law including civil rights, disability rights and labor and employment law. Raines-Welch conducts training programs helping organizations, businesses and government entities ensure they comply with important federal laws protecting people’s rights. In addition to her service as a Commissioner of the Proviso Township Mental Health Board, she is a community volunteer for a variety of causes including autism awareness and support.

If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected Judge from the 4th subcircuit. The Democratic Primary Election is June 28, 2022. The 4th Subcircuit (map) in Chicago’s Western suburbs includes all of Lyons, Riverside and Stickney Townships, and portions of Leyden, Palos, Proviso, and Worth townships. Raines-Welch’s campaign website is www.RainesWelchForJudge.com.

Attachment