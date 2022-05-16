Ubisoft Bringing Ubisoft+ to PlayStation

PRESS RELEASE



PARIS, May 16, 2022 – Today, Ubisoft announced that it will bring its Ubisoft+ subscription to the PlayStation platform in the future. Ubisoft+ features more than 100 games, including the latest releases on day one, classic games, premium editions*, additional content packs and rewards. Ubisoft+ is currently available on PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna**, and ultimately will be available on PlayStation and Xbox.

Ubisoft also revealed that beginning May 24th, a new Ubisoft+ subscription for PlayStation Plus called Ubisoft+ Classics will launch on a rolling basis. Ubisoft+ Classics on PlayStation is a curated selection of popular games including top-selling Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, Tom Clancy’s The Division® and For Honor® as well as beloved classic games like Child of Light®, Far Cry® 3 Blood Dragon, Far Cry® 4, STEEP®, South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™, The Crew® 2, Trials® Rising, Watch_Dogs® and Werewolves Within™. Launching with up to 27 titles***, the Ubisoft+ Classics catalog for PlayStation will grow to more than 50 games by the end of 2022, with more games planned in the future.

“With Ubisoft+ Classics, we’re providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles,” said Chris Early, senior vice president of partnerships, Ubisoft. “This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, whenever and wherever they are.”

Ubisoft+ Classics will be available initially bundled with the PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tiers and will feature standard editions of beloved Ubisoft games. Ubisoft+ Classics will be available with PlayStation Plus on May 24th in Asia (and June 2nd in Japan), June 13th in North and South America and June 23rd in Europe. See www.playstation.com/Plus for details and updates on PS Plus offerings.

*Where premium or special editions of the game are indicated (for example: Ultimate/Gold/Deluxe Editions), editions included in Ubisoft+ may not include all premium content. Offer subject to change. Ubisoft+ requires a persistent Internet connection. This allows us to confirm an active subscription.

**Ubisoft+ is available on Stadia in the US, Canada, France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Hungary, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and the Netherlands. Ubisoft+ is available on Amazon Luna in the US across multiple devices including Amazon Fire TV (no invitation required).

***Game availability varies by device and territory.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,129 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

