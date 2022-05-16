Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that management plans to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at these conferences in May and June 2022.
|May 23-24:
|H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Virtual 1x1 meetings + webcast presentation
|June 1:
|19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Conference
Virtual 1x1 meetings
Presentation materials and webcast for the call can be accessed at www.altoingredients.com.
About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.
