CGS Announces Launch and Global Availability of Shop Floor Control Essential™ at Texprocess Americas 2022

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced the launch and global availability of Shop Floor Control (SFC) Essential™. This new addition to its award- winning BlueCherry® suite is a cloud-based solution, enabling manufacturers, brands and subcontractors to gain real-time visibility, control, and insights quickly and easily into their complete supply chain and factory floor operations from any mobile device or browser. The company will be providing live product demonstrations at Texprocess on May 17–19, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.



“Our new Essential product puts the power of real-time production tracking, detailed dashboarding and advanced analytics into the hands of any and every employee across your manufacturing operations – from line workers to supervisors up through the C-suite,” said Paul Magel, President of the Applications Solutions Division for CGS. “Whether you’re a manufacturer looking for operational efficiencies, or a brand looking for greater insight into where orders are in the production process, our new SFC Essential gets you up and running quickly and drives immediate operational and business impact.”

CGS’s existing BlueCherry Shop Floor Control Enterprise is the most widely used fashion-focused shop floor control solution in the world. With the launch and addition of Essential, more manufacturers and now brands, all over the world – from one to multiple locations – can leverage the flexibility and lighter infrastructure to immediately transform their operations, improve productivity and efficiency, reduce costs, and improve quality while meeting process transparency, sustainability and compliance requirements – all at their fingertips, anytime, anywhere.

Magel continued, “Our new Essential platform will not only digitize our clients supply chain down to the operator level, but does so at a more affordable entry point, serving to speed that time-to-success for customers looking to modernize their manufacturing operations.”

CGS at Texprocess

Attendees will be able to experience firsthand the benefits of this advanced platform through live demonstrations – hosted at the top of every hour – at Booth #947 throughout the Texprocess event.

In addition to live demos, CGS’s Paul Magel will be a featured panelist at the Texprocess Symposium kick-off event on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Moderated by SPESA’s president, Michael McDonald, the panel will discuss conventional approaches versus digitalization of the factory floor, as well as what it means for the fashion and textile industry and its impact on future innovations.

Texprocess Americas, co-produced by SPESA, is the largest North American trade show displaying equipment and technology for the sewn products industry.

About BlueCherry & Shop Floor Control

The award-winning CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. BlueCherry Shop Floor Control is the most widely used fashion-focused shop floor control solution in the world. It provides a comprehensive view of department and factory activity by digitizing, in real time, the collection and reporting of production activities, such as order tracking, line balancing, absenteeism and low productivity with smart devices on the factory floor. This real-time visibility equips companies with the ability to make faster, better-informed business decision and address potential delays and challenges before they escalate.

Learn More

For more information or to purchase our BlueCherry family of solutions, including Shop Floor Control Essentials, please visit our BlueCherry site, email sales@cgsinc.com, or visit our blog at www.cgsinc.com/blog.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Mark D. Tullio, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae0f70ed-31f8-4593-8ef1-58d697a44054