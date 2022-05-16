ARHT Media Demonstrates Live Hologram Technology To NATO Leaders In Brussels

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media" or “ARHT” or the "Company") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, recently presented Latvian Brigadier General Ilmars A. Lejins from Allied Command Transformation (ACT) in Norfolk Virginia, USA and Mr. Paul Thurkettle, ACT’s Associate Director of Learning from London, England to a distinguished group of NATO Ambassadors and Military Representatives participating in a Dr Manfred Wörner Circle at NATO luncheon. During the presentation and after the luncheon, Circle participants had the opportunity to engage in one-on-one conversations with Mr. Thurkettle, who appeared live, as a full-sized hologram, from London.



The Dr. Manfred Wörner Circle at NATO is a Brussels-based organization that recognizes and honours the achievements of former NATO Secretary General Dr. Manfred Wörner. During his time as NATO Secretary General, 1988-1994, Dr Wörner played an important role in the reunification of Germany, maintaining stability at the end of the Cold War, and he was instrumental in redefining the purpose of NATO in the post-Cold War era.

“Showing our Dr Manfred Wörner Circle participants ARHT’s highly engaging live hologram technology enhanced our program for this first luncheon in two years and provided the perfect lead-in to the thought provoking speech by Dr Julian Lindley-French on Future War and the impact of the current war in Ukraine on NATO,” stated Mr Rick Froh, the Circle’s Executive Director. “During the ARHT demonstration, we all felt like General Lejins and Mr. Thurkettle were with us in the room, despite being hundreds and thousands of kilometers away.”

“It was gratifying to hear Brigadier General Lejins state that the early indications of the NATO trial of ARHT’s technology were very encouraging and we look forward to expanding our relationship with NATO and its allies in the months ahead,” said ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly.

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresenceTM technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution the Virtual Global StageTM, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

