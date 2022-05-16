SharpLink Gaming Announces Partnership with WPT Global™ to Drive Players to New WPT Global Online Gaming Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven user engagement and conversion solutions for the emerging U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Trenfront Marketing/Poker Affiliate Solutions (“PAS”), acquired in the FourCubed transaction in December 2021, has been selected by WPT Global™ to manage the new WPT Global affiliate program as its Master Affiliate. WPT Global is an exciting new online gaming operator that has licensed the World Poker Tour® brand (“WPT”) to market and promote its gaming platform.



PAS has been providing affiliate marketing services to the iGaming market for nearly 20 years across the global poker industry, working with many of the major operators in the iGaming space. In fact, PAS has earned industry recognition as the European online gambling industry’s Top Affiliate Manager, Top Affiliate Website and Top Affiliate Program for four consecutive years by both igamingbusiness.com and igamingaffilliate.com.

Tori Roberts, Vice President, Affiliate Marketing at SharpLink, stated, “We look forward to leveraging PAS’ award-winning reputation and longstanding relationships with traditional iGaming affiliate marketers and operators to help ensure the success of WPT Global’s affiliate program.”

Since its launch in 2003, the WPT has been an iconic brand at the forefront of the global poker community, and the perfect poker brand to license for WPT Global. WPT is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online and mobile. With the April 2022 introduction of WPT Global in nearly 100 countries worldwide, fans and players are now able to take their game play to the next level, playing real money games on WPT Global’s online platform, home to the largest pool of recreational players in online poker and designed for fun, fair and secure play.

Rob Phythian, Co-Founder and CEO of SharpLink, noted, “Central to SharpLink’s growth strategy is using advanced technologies, coupled with our team’s global industry relationships and influence, as force multipliers to empower our clients to capitalize on scalable revenue growth opportunities inherent in the online sports betting and iGaming industries. This new partnership with WPT Global is yet another major win for SharpLink and one we expect will yield an important new revenue channel for our Company in the years ahead.”

According to the February 2022 industry research report published by the IMARC Group, the global online gambling market reached a value of $72.3 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $131.4 billion by 2027. Casino.org reports that world gambling statistics show that approximately 26% of the population gamble, or 1.6 billion people worldwide gamble, and 4.2 billion gamble at least once every year.

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. SharpLink's intelligent C4 Sports Betting Conversion technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. Using sophisticated, AI-enabled behavioral modeling and tracking technologies, and by analyzing user's past and present behaviors, we serve sports fans with personalized betting offers specifically tied to each fan's favorite sports, teams and players. Additionally, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive sports games and mobile applications. SharpLink is run by industry veterans with several successful exits in the sports gaming and iGaming sectors. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include the expected growth in the online betting industry, the Company’s ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company’s products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries in which we operate on our operations, the demand for our products and our customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company, the Company’s ability to obtain the capital resources necessary to fund its business, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

