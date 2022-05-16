Healthcare Triangle, Inc (HCTI) Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2022

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI), a leading provider of Healthcare and Life Sciences cloud transformation, managed services and data analytics platform reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. All comparisons below are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 39% to $11.1 million

Gross profit increased 33% to $2.9 million

Gross margins at 26%.

Achieved first quarterly positive cash flow from operations.

Q1 2022 Operational Highlights

Achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year certification to manage risk, improve security posture, and meet compliance requirements.

Executed a contract with a major pharma company to build a Neutral Zone to collaborate globally across multiple datasets by employing end-to-end data governance and security controls using HITRUST certified environment.

Signed a blockchain deal with a large pharma company

Signed a deal with a large hospital for MEDITECH implementation and support

Secured a Cloud Backup and DR (disaster recovery) with one of the largest medical centres in the country

Closed a cloud and data transformation deal with an existing life sciences enterprise customer

Participated in Chime ViVE 2022, a leading Healthcare technology conference in Miami, Florida



Management Commentary

We are happy to announce that Healthcare Triangle obtained HITRUST certification for our Cloud and Data Platforms; this demonstrates our commitment to highest standards of data, information security and places us in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification, stated Suresh Venkatachari, CEO of Healthcare Triangle.

In Q1, we accelerated our revenue growth and achieved first quarter of positive cash flow from operations. The strong operational performance reflects the customer adoptions and strength of our offerings. The pipeline for new business is stronger than it has ever been, and we expect new customer wins to increase our revenues and consolidate our position as one of the fastest growing companies in the Healthcare Technology industry.

Thyagarajan Ramachandran, CFO of Healthcare Triangle, said: “We are pleased with our Q1 revenue growth of 39%. We continue to make progress across several key operational priorities and remain confident in the long-term opportunities and growth as we drive towards profitability.”

Q1 2022 Financial summary

Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $11.1 million, up 39% from $7.9 million. The increase was primarily due to increase in enterprises adopting Cloud and data transformation services.

Gross profit totaled $2.9 million, up 31% from $2.2 million. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to increase in revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $3.1 million compared to $1.9 million mainly due to higher investments in Sales & Marketing.

Net loss totaled $2 million or $(0.06) per share compared to a net loss of $0.8 million or $(0.03) per share due to additional investments in Sales & Marketing and ongoing efforts on innovation and R & D on our cloud and data platforms.

Cash and Net AR as on March 31, 2022, was $6.3 million.

Subsequent to the first quarter of 2022, we obtained working capital line of $10 million from Seacoast Business Funding, a division of Seacoast National Bank on May 2, 2022, which will accelerate our growth. We also repaid the short-term borrowing of $1.7 million towards the seller note from Devcool Inc., acquisition.

