Datasea Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings and Provides Business Updates

BEIJING, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, and a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence and smart city in China, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided an update on its key strategic and operational initiatives.



“Datasea delivered record third quarter results with year-over-year growth, mainly driven by accelerating demand for our 5G messaging solutions. This quarter marked a significant inflection point to scale and transform Datasea, underscoring our continued diversification and competitiveness building across 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city businesses,” said Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea. “Moving forward, underpinned by momentum from increased customer wins, leadership expansion, great synergy effects among the business lines, and strong business resilience, Datasea is well-positioned for future growth.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $6,643,538 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to 17,686 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 representing an increase of $6,625,852, or 37463%.

Gross profit was $588,404 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $7,774 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of $580,630 or 7469%. The increase in gross profit was mainly due to the delivery of services related to the 5G SMS service platform in 2022.

R&D expenses were $248,832 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $207,774 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of $41,058, or 19.76%.

More than $17.05 million worth of 5G messaging business contracts have been signed.

Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

5G Messaging

Client expansion. The number of enterprises that engaged with Datasea’s 5G message authorization development increased from about 100 to nearly 200 which directly resulted in the Company becoming a leading service provider in China.

The number of enterprises that engaged with Datasea’s 5G message authorization development increased from about 100 to nearly 200 which directly resulted in the Company becoming a leading service provider in China. Marketing and sales expansion. The Company adopted an integrated sales strategy to boost sales to better promote business development and meet with the demand of customers, which includes 1) an expansion of the sales team for direct sales; 2) partner and broker mode; 3) joint marketing mode; 4) the enterprise key customer project cooperation mode.

The Company adopted an integrated sales strategy to boost sales to better promote business development and meet with the demand of customers, which includes 1) an expansion of the sales team for direct sales; 2) partner and broker mode; 3) joint marketing mode; 4) the enterprise key customer project cooperation mode. Industry recognition. Shuhai Zhangxun, a company indirectly contractually controlled by Datasea focusing on the 5G messaging business, was named the "Top 10 Enterprises of 5G Messaging in 2021" by New 5G Messaging (New Media) and 5G New Business Center. In January 2022, Shuhai Zhangxun took the lead in drafting the overall technical requirements for 5G messaging applications in the express delivery industry.



Acoustic Intelligence

In this quarter, the Company demonstrated the commercial potential of acoustic intelligence, through direct sales of acoustic intelligence powered disinfection equipment and agreements with different businesses to apply acoustic intelligence in the areas such as automotive systems and smart home appliances.

Client expansion. The Company entered into a three-year collaboration agreement with Guangdong Canbo Electrical Co., Ltd to apply Datasea’s innovative acoustic intelligence-enabled sterilization technology to the disinfection cabinets. The Company worked with Shanghai Zhuifeng Automotive System Co., Ltd to promote the acoustic intelligent module products in vehicle application scenarios. Datasea added Jiangsu Xinrong Network Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd. as a new customer of acoustic intelligence powered disinfection equipment and the total value of the engagement would be RMB 20 million (approximately USD 3.14 million) over the course of the two-year agreement.

The Company entered into a three-year collaboration agreement with Guangdong Canbo Electrical Co., Ltd to apply Datasea’s innovative acoustic intelligence-enabled sterilization technology to the disinfection cabinets. The Company worked with Shanghai Zhuifeng Automotive System Co., Ltd to promote the acoustic intelligent module products in vehicle application scenarios. Datasea added Jiangsu Xinrong Network Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd. as a new customer of acoustic intelligence powered disinfection equipment and the total value of the engagement would be RMB 20 million (approximately USD 3.14 million) over the course of the two-year agreement. Marketing and sales expansion. Datasea worked with Unicorner LLC to expand acoustic intelligence products distribution in the US market.

Datasea worked with Unicorner LLC to expand acoustic intelligence products distribution in the US market. Industry recognition. In January, Datasea released China’s inaugural white paper with co-authors to uncover detailed facts and compelling analyses of the acoustic-intelligence technology, commercial applications, and the industry outlook.



Smart City

Client expansion. The Company was engaged by Jiangsu Xinrong Network Technology Research Institution Co., Ltd to provide 5G messaging smart city solutions, and the value of this engagement would be RMB 500,000 (approximately USD 78,800) per residential community over the course of the two-year agreement.

The Company was engaged by Jiangsu Xinrong Network Technology Research Institution Co., Ltd to provide 5G messaging smart city solutions, and the value of this engagement would be RMB 500,000 (approximately USD 78,800) per residential community over the course of the two-year agreement. Product update. The Company recently laid out a series of upgrades, including IoT cloud platform 2.0 and Campus Security Cloud System to meet with the client needs in different scenarios and enhance the system’s analysis efficiency and integration capability.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

DATASEA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

NINE MONTHS

ENDED

MARCH 31, THREE MONTHS

ENDED

MARCH 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 16,294,147 $ 152,925 $ 6,643,538 $ 17,686 Cost of goods sold 15,395,849 66,925 6,055,134 9,912 Gross profit 898,298 86,000 588,404 7,774 Operating expenses Selling 612,253 295,252 225,262 121,216 General and administrative 3,990,789 2,377,257 1,372,509 945,285 Research and development 968,403 537,009 248,832 207,774 Total operating expenses 5,571,445 3,209,518 1,846,603 1,274,275 Loss from operations (4,673,147 ) (3,123,518 ) (1,258,199 ) (1,266,501 ) Non-operating income (expenses) Other income (expenses) 12,917 (22,160 ) 7,670 (9,958 ) Interest income 37,730 1,916 4,837 112 Total non-operating income (expenses), net 50,647 (20,244 ) 12,507 (9,846 ) Loss before income tax (4,622,500 ) (3,143,762 ) (1,245,692 ) (1,276,347 ) Income tax - - - - Loss before noncontrolling interest (4,622,500 ) (3,143,762 ) (1,245,692 ) (1,276,347 ) Less: (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (226,561 ) (93,902 ) 31,720 (57,347 ) Net loss to the Company (4,395,939 ) (3,049,860 ) (1,277,412 ) (1,219,000 ) Other comprehensive item Foreign currency translation gain (loss) attributable to the Company 89,911 105,471 19,919 (7,072 ) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,076 (1,582 ) (218 ) (192 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to the Company $ (4,306,028 ) $ (2,944,389 ) $ (1,257,493 ) $ (1,226,072 ) Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest $ (224,485 ) $ (95,484 ) $ 31,502 $ (57,539 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares used for computing basic and diluted loss per share $ 23,837,047 $ 21,214,197 24,244,130 21,470,487

DATASEA INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

MARCH 31,

2022 JUNE 30,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 1,628,750 $ 49,676 Accounts receivable 5,521,461 1,856 Inventory 247,378 194,264 Value-added tax prepayment 66,295 171,574 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 381,658 468,615 Total current assets 7,845,542 885,985 NONCURRENT ASSETS Security deposit for rents 281,040 256,987 Long term investment 63,010 - Property and equipment, net 217,100 309,408 Intangible assets, net 1,263,219 1,092,147 Right-of-use assets, net 760,957 1,350,590 Total noncurrent assets 2,585,326 3,009,132 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,430,868 $ 3,895,117 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 4,874,633 $ 174,718 Unearned revenue 255,280 189,527 Deferred revenue 72,682 46,439 Accrued expenses and other payables 494,185 561,674 Due to related party 29,063 69,305 Loans payable - 1,486,819 Operating lease liabilities 506,699 730,185 Total current liabilities 6,232,542 3,258,667 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities 132,257 558,739 Total noncurrent liabilities 132,257 558,739 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,364,799 3,817,406 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value, 375,000,000 shares authorized, 24,244,130 and 21,474,138 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 24,244 21,474 Additional paid-in capital 20,602,889 12,086,788 Accumulated comprehensive income 363,161 273,250 Accumulated deficit (16,457,797 ) (12,061,858 ) TOTAL COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 4,532,497 319,654 Noncontrolling interest (466,428 ) (241,943 ) TOTAL EQUITY 4,066,069 77,711 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 10,430,868 $ 3,895,117

DATASEA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

NINE MONTHS

ENDED

MARCH 31 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Loss including noncontrolling interest $ (4,622,500 ) $ (3,143,762 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss including noncontrolling interest to net cash used in operating activities: Loss on disposal on fixed assets 679 9,619 Depreciation and amortization 412,771 112,350 Bad debt expense 287,214 - Operating lease expense 654,029 588,924 Stock compensation expense 515,250 12,000 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,469,460 ) (12,380 ) Inventory (49,239 ) (19,278 ) Value-added tax prepayment 107,320 (75,765 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (262,428 ) (130,638 ) Accounts payable 4,655,575 81,903 Advance from customers 87,041 41,823 Accrued expenses and other payables 179,998 91,615 Payment on operating lease liabilities (712,738 ) (618,366 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,216,488 ) (3,061,955 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (32,188 ) (103,054 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (402,118 ) (25,934 ) Long-term investment (62,438 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (496,744 ) (128,988 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Due to related parties (40,760 ) - Payment of loan payable (1,499,291 ) 728,824 Proceeds from capital contribution from a major shareholder 62,438 - Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 7,681,796 931,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 6,204,183 1,659,824 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 88,123 36,360 Net increase (decrease) in cash 1,579,074 (1,494,759 ) Cash, beginning of period 49,676 1,665,936 Cash, end of period $ 1,628,750 $ 171,177 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income tax $ - $ - Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfer of prepaid software development expenditure to intangible assets $ 50,000 $ 1,000,000 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ - $ 1,294,315 Shares issued for accrued bonus to officers $ 259,023 $ -

