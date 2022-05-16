ReShape Lifesciences™ to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, including a corporate update, on Monday, May 23, 2022, pre-market.



Management will post a webcast at 8:30 am ET. A link to the webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations.

An archived replay will also be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations.

About ReShape Lifesciences™

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

