3D Systems Announces Establishment of Medical Advisory Board & Appointment of Dr. Stephen K. Klasko as Chair

ROCK HILL, S.C., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced the formation of the company’s first Medical Advisory Board (MAB) and the appointment of Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA as Chair. The primary mission of the MAB will be to provide strategic input, guidance, and recommendations for the company’s emerging regenerative medicine efforts as they begin moving from research into advanced development and, ultimately, into human application. The MAB will comprise a diverse spectrum of skill sets and experiences ranging from scientific expertise to commercial application, including advising on the formation of key partnerships to reduce program risks and accelerate the attainment of program objectives.

Dr. Klasko, who will serve as the MAB’s first Chair, is one of the most respected executives in the healthcare industry today, known for bridging the entrepreneurial mindset of Silicon Valley with the current healthcare ecosystem. Most recently, he led Jefferson Health to become one of the fastest-growing academic health centers in the United States, as president and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. Over Dr. Klasko’s eight-year tenure, Jefferson grew from roughly $1 billion in revenue to over $9 billion, dramatically expanding the institution’s capabilities and reach - establishing one of the nation’s largest and most advanced telemedicine faculty-based healthcare to bring healthcare to millions in need.

Over the course of his accomplished career, Dr. Klasko has served as Dean of two medical schools and CEO of three health systems. He is deeply committed to transforming health care from its traditional focus on “sick care,” to a resilient, proactive system of “healthcare at any address” – designed to bend the cost curve through innovation, make quality care more accessible, and move population health, social determinants, and predictive analytics from philosophic exercises to the mainstream of clinical care and payment models. Dr. Klasko is one of the leading voices in the nation, championing the transformation of healthcare systems in partnership with digital technology innovators in the quest for a very different and brighter future.

Commenting on the creation of the MAB and Dr. Klasko's appointment, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO, 3D Systems, commented, "This is a pivotal time in our company’s history where each day we can see more clearly the potential of regenerative medicine to positively impact humanity and the key role our bioprinting technology can play in the future of humankind. The MAB will provide key input, guidance, and support in making this vision a reality. We are blessed with Dr. Klasko’s willingness to chair this group and help guide its formation and operation. Steve is an inspirational leader who articulates a compelling vision for the healthcare industry, including the transformational potential of medical technology to improve patient outcomes, expand access, and reduce medical costs. He embodies a deep passion for entrepreneurism and inclusiveness that has yielded remarkable results throughout his career. In recognition of his accomplishments, in 2020 he was named by the World Economic Forum as their first Distinguished Fellow, in which he has provided key insights to business and political leaders on the future of healthcare and the digital economy in their annual meetings held in Davos, Switzerland. Under Steve's leadership, we look forward to expanding the MAB in the future as our efforts continue to gain momentum."

In addition to authoring five books, numerous articles, and blogs, Dr. Klasko’s track record of visionary leadership has been widely recognized over the course of his career, including his designation as #2 on Modern Healthcare’s “100 Most Influential Individuals,” Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business, Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” in 2018, and Becker’s Hospital Review’s “100 Great Leaders in Healthcare."

Since he retired from Jefferson Health earlier this year, Dr. Klasko has assumed the role of Executive in Residence for General Catalyst where he is putting into action the "health assurance" model based on the book he wrote with Hemant Taneja, managing partner of GC, entitled "UnHealthcare: A Manifesto for Health Assurance." Since 2008, Dr. Klasko has also been a director of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) where he has served on both the governance and audit committees.

