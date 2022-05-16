Global Cholera Vaccines Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cholera Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cholera vaccines market reached a value of US$ 4.36 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 8.63 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cholera is an intestinal disease caused by bacterial infections that spread through contaminated food and water. It leads to severe diarrhea, dehydration, abdominal pain, fever, rapid heart rate, loss of skin elasticity, low blood pressure, muscle cramps, and dry mucous membranes, such as the inside of the mouth, throat, nose, and eyelids. It is presently a global threat to public health, which can be prevented through the vaccine. The cholera vaccine exposes a small dose of live cholera bacteria in the body that helps develop immunity against the disease. It can be given orally or injected intradermally or intramuscularly in the body.



Cholera Vaccines Market Trends

The growing prevalence of cholera on account of poor hygiene and sanitation represents one of the major factors driving the market. In addition, there is a rise in the use of contaminated water for agriculture and olericulture across the globe. This, along with the increasing consumption of street and fast food due to the hectic lifestyles of individuals, is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, there is a considerable rise in water pollution on account of sewage and factory wastes getting discharged into lakes and rivers. As a result, people are consuming contaminated seafood worldwide, which, in turn, is resulting in the spread of cholera. Additionally, rising awareness about cholera through initiatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), along with numerous immunization programs introduced by governments of several countries to reduce vaccine-preventable diseases, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to provide more efficient and cost-effective cholera vaccines, which is projected to propel the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cholera vaccines market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on vaccine type, product and End-user.



Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Whole Cell V. Cholerae O1 with Recombinant B-Subunit

Killed Oral O1 and O139

Breakup by Product:

Dukoral

Shanchol

Vaxchora

Euvichol and Euvichol-Plus

Others

Breakup by End-user:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research and Academic Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Astellas Pharma Inc., Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (Avant Immunotherapeutics Inc.), Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Eubiologics Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc, Pfizer Inc., PharmaChoice Canada Inc, Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Valneva SE.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global cholera vaccines market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cholera vaccines market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vaccine type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cholera vaccines market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cholera Vaccines Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Vaccine Type

6.1 Whole Cell V. Cholerae O1 with Recombinant B-Subunit

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Killed Oral O1 and O139

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Dukoral

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Shanchol

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Vaxchora

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Euvichol and Euvichol-Plus

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals and Clinics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Research and Academic Laboratories

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Astellas Pharma Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (Avant Immunotherapeutics Inc.)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Eubiologics Co. Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Johnson & Johnson

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Merck & Co. Inc

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Pfizer Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 PharmaChoice Canada Inc

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Sanofi S.A.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Valneva SE

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pogkn

