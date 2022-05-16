New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Defence Electronics Market Intelligence Report" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276447/?utm_source=GNW

Defense electronics-based systems provide reliable, high-performance electronic detection, protection, and attack capabilities to help operations succeed while minimizing deaths. Multidisciplinary engineering teams collaborate with commercial and academic partners to build these electrical solutions. Defense electronics development is often funded through national or allied defense research and development programs, although it may also result in related dual-use commercial improvements. Many of these components are designed specifically for use in military applications with high temperature and vibration demands. These sophisticated systems can be used on a variety of military platforms, including large and small planes, ships, submarines, satellites, handheld devices, and land vehicles.



Market Highlights

Global Defense Electronic market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.4% in 2030.



The market is being fueled by a defense modernization program and increased procurement of advanced electronic warfare systems. Furthermore, the global industry is being boosted by an increase in military satellite development and spending. Regions with higher production capacity for tires, strong automotive sales and the comparatively low stringent regulations to support the development of Defense Electronic hold significant shares in the global market.



Global Defense Electronic: Segments

Land segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-31



Global Defense Electronic Market is bifurcated By Platform into Land, Air, Naval, and. Among these, Land segment held the largest market share. As per the Fatpos Global Analysis, Land is the most dominant segment and thus, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Land vehicles have seen the major increase in electronic systems, with earlier generations of vehicles relying mainly on mechanical/hydraulic systems for fire control and more basic optical systems for situational awareness. Current and future generation vehicles are integrating advanced digital optical systems for soldiers and drivers, also as incorporating advances in electronic warfare systems, and even radar to allow the presence of active protection systems.



C4ISR systems segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-31



Based on Equipment Type, global Defense Electronic Market fragmented into C4ISR Systems, Weapon Systems, Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems, Military Simulators, Radar Systems, Sonar Systems, Avionics, and Electronic Warfare. C4ISR systems are gaining importance for mission success. The increasing breadth and depth of data and information, the increasing speed with which information flows and weapons can be deployed, and the explosion of interoperable digital devices have driven home the need for the DoD to grow and deploy more modern C4ISR capabilities



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Nation’s security policies



Global Defense Electronics Market has been witnessing profitable growth owing to strict regulatory standards, supportive government policies on nation’s security policies. Governments of many countries are being concerned about their national security which ultimately rise the demand of the defense electronics market. Additionally, rising government spending in research and development activities which is expected to boost the market growth.



Escalating demand for computer-aided software solutions



Looking into the technology perspective, the prompt reason why defense electronics are becoming so prevalent on defense platforms and systems is the greater availability of enabling technologies that are helping to shape the market. Prompted by the increased focused on defense electronics as of prime importance in platform procurement, Software-Defined Systems are on their way to becoming the standard. Using such systems allows for system change, upgrade, and general ease of modification and use for a multitude of reasons. Having a software-defined capability architecture will also allow for more Open Architectures (OA), allowing for the addition of third-party capabilities to platforms and systems while ensuring that capability remains at the cutting edge of technology.



Restraint

Complexity of the market



New systems in development for future fielding include a wide range of electronic subsystems that take advantage of rapid technical breakthroughs in the civilian market and integrate them with highly specialized and mission-specific defense technologies and systems. Companies with a broad portfolio, a global footprint, and access to customer-funded research and development are expected to see long-term growth in the global defense electronics market.



Global Defense Electronic: Key Players

BAE Systems plc

The Boeing Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Saab AB

Safran SA

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Bharat Electronics Limited

Thales Group

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Indra Sistemas SA

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Global Defense Electronic: Regions

Global Defense Electronic market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. On the basis of region, North America is expected to be the growth engine of Defense Electronic Market in the near future. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to hold a significant share in the global market. North America holds the majority of the share for Defense Electronic Market and is expected to grow significantly in forecast period. The rest of the regions are anticipated to witness rise in the Defense Electronic Market in 2015- 2031.



Global Defense Electronic is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

