American House Oak Park Names On-Site Leadership Team — Opening Summer 2022

Oak Park, Illinois, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American House Senior Living Communities is pleased to announce the appointment of on-site leadership roles at American House Oak Park.

American House Oak Park set to open August 2022, in Oak Park, Illinois, will feature 174 units including Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care services. Located on the corner of the newly redeveloped Madison Street and S. Oak Park Ave., this beautiful community is walking distance from a wide range of shops.

The community will offer state-of-the-art programming and abundant amenities, including a fitness center, luxurious spa and salon, sky bar, and multiple dining options.

On-Site Leadership Team

Brad Jacobsen, Executive Director

Jacobsen comes to American House with 18 years of service to seniors primarily as an Executive Director and Project Manager overseeing the development, staffing, and ramping up of several senior living communities. Holding a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management and Operations from Messiah University, Jacobsen has a passion for creating an enjoyable and dynamic home for our residents through operational excellence and mentoring his team. Jacobsen knows first-hand the overall wellness benefits of senior living and peace of mind it provides to families, as his own mother lived with dementia for over 15 years in senior living settings.

Shannon Hopp, Community Relations Director

A native of Oak Park, Hopp brings to American House 7 years of experience in the senior housing living industry. Having worked in all levels of care in senior living, Hopp has a deep understanding of how to help seniors navigate their search to find the right fit for their lifestyle. With a passion for working with seniors, Hopp enjoys creating the best transition experience for both seniors and their families by being their advocate. As Hopp helped her own mother transition to senior living, she knows the importance of a healthy, safe and happy lifestyle.

About American House Senior Living Communities:

Founded in 1979, American House Senior Living Communities provides high-quality independent living, assisted living and memory care housing for seniors. The company operates more than 60 communities in the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast. For more information, please visit www.americanhouse.com.