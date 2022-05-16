Artificial Nails Market Value to Reach USD 2.23 Billion by 2030 Capturing a CAGR of 4.85%– Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Nails Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Artificial Nails Market Information by Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market growth will be at a rate of 4.85%. Also, the market could touch a valuation of USD 2.23 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Artificial nails, from acrylic press-ons to gel extensions, have garnered immense popularity within the beauty industry. The trend is popular not only among celebrities but among regular consumers as well. The reason can be the celebrities wearing and flaunting these on an everyday basis. Additionally, artificial nails are affordable and are easily available.

Furthermore, continuous innovations and the subsequent introduction of improved products in the market has captured the attention of the beauty-conscious generation, covering a dedicated following of adults and teenagers alike. Considering these factors, the artificial nails market is bound to perform significantly well in the years to come.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the artificial nails market include

Ardell lashes and beauty

Intercontinental nail products manufacturer

Hand and nail harmony

Marmalade cosmetics

Anise cosmetics

Kiss products

Dashing diva

Sheba's nails

No nails

Young nails

Parfums de Coeur

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8202

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Consumers across the globe are now more aware of nail grooming, which shifts their focus on the latest stylish and fashionable products that help achieve a trendy look. The global market benefits from the rapidly rising beauty trends as well as the prominence of Halloween parties and similar occasions. Frequent advancements in manufacturing technologies, the introduction of new fashion trends, and the availability of products in attractive packaging can ensure smooth growth of the artificial nails market.

The rapidly growing retail industry coupled with the surging popularity of numerous e-commerce sites will offer a lucrative opportunity to the major brands active in the global market. Several firms are progressively opting to sell their items on online shopping sites as these lead to lower costs compared to the traditional retail outlets. E-commerce helps brands reach a wider consumer base, leading to higher brand awareness.

Market Restraints:

The substantial manufacturing costs can be a huge restraint for the artificial nails market. Artificial nails are developed using high-end raw materials. The main goal is to develop natural-looking artificial nails. The artificial nails are required to be strong, a but flexible and in perfect nail color. To achieve every one of these aspects, a lot of investment is required. The significant manufacturing costs can affect the profitability of artificial nails. Owing to this, many customers are hesitant to purchase the product.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on Artificial Nails: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/artificial-nails-market-8202

COVID 19 Analysis

The artificial nails market can continue to progress rapidly despite the COVID-19 outbreak, considering the significant focus on innovations as well as research and development/R&D activities. Following the SARS-CoV-2 onset, there has been a substantial increase in the number of tie-ups between companies, with the common aim to mitigate the financial loss brought on by the pandemic. Although the lockdown has weakened supply chains to a large extent, the demand for artificial nails will remain high in the coming time.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The various artificial nail types sold in the market include press-on, wrap, and others. Press-on nails have garnered the highest share in the market and can also attain the highest growth rate in the years to follow. Press on nail types are easy to use, convenient, and are usually reasonably priced. They save time and energy without the need for frequent maintenance.



By Distribution Channel

The top distribution channels selling artificial nails include store-based coupled with non-store-based. The key types of store-based channels are supermarkets, and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and more. A bigger portion of the global market has been obtained by the store-based segment, in view of the rising availability of different types of artificial nails in hypermarkets as well as supermarkets. Other than this, the surging consumer preference for store-based distribution channels owing to the fact these stores present a one-stop experience to shoppers will also elevate the segment growth rate. On the other hand, the non-store-based channels will garner a higher advancement rate in the years to come, owing to the booming sales of personal care items and beauty products on the e-commerce platforms.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8202

Regional Insights

North America grabs the highest spot in the worldwide market and will remain the global leader throughout the evaluation period. The region’s strong growth is the result of the expansive customer base that is quite interested in various fashion accessories. The US market will cover considerable ground in the coming years, thanks to the flourishing fashion industry. The rising advances in artificial nails by reputed brands in the region further enhance sales. The market share is also bolstered by the rise in promotional as well as advertising activities that focus on capturing the attention of a huge number of consumers. These activities aim to grab the attention of certain age groups, especially adolescents and the youth. The emergence of new artificial nail types like press on also generates massive interest among consumers in the region.

Asia Pacific should emerge as a highly successful market for artificial nails in the ensuing years, offering attractive opportunities to international manufacturers. Consumers in the region are increasingly adopting the latest fashion trends, with India, Japan and China housing substantial markets for hair and nail accessories. The surging urbanization rate, rising disposable income, and the increasing purchasing capacity of the consumers are fostering the sales of artificial nails along with various other beauty and cosmetic products. The youth’s heightened focus on making a style statement to complement their looks is one of the new trends in the region.

Europe is primarily influenced by the thriving media and fashion magazines, and the surging awareness among the vast consumer base regarding the latest types of artificial nails. Another factor encouraging market growth in the region can be the rise in various tutorials, videos, and pictures of trendy nail accessories that have a major influence on consumers’ tastes and preferences. Significant availability of various fake nails on online shopping websites can further ensures rapid market progression in the near future.

Have Any Query? Connect with Our Research Expert: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/8202

Discover More Research Reports by Market Research Future:

Beauty Tools Market : Information by Type (Hair Care {Hair Dryers, Curling Irons, Straighteners & Flat Irons and others}, Razors, Trimmers, Brushes & Combs, Manicure & Pedicure Tools {Nail Cutter, Cuticle Pusher & Nipper, Nail File and others}, Tweezers, Sponges & Puffs and Others), End-Use (Household and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Organic Beauty and Personal Care Ingredients Market Research Report: Information by Plant Type (Aloe Vera, Avocado, Rose, Lavender, Jojoba, Rosemary, Neem and others), Ingredient Type (Vegetables, Herbs, Natural Oils, Algae, Minerals & Vitamins and others), Application (Cleansing, Exfoliation, Moisturization, UV-protection, Anti-aging, multi-functional and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Beauty Drinks Market Research Report Information by Ingredient type (Vitamins & Minerals, Protein & Peptides, Antioxidants, Co-Enzymes and others), by Function (Anti-Aging, Detoxication, Radiance, Vitality and others), by Distribution Channel (Store-Based (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Stores and others) and Non-Store-Based) and Region - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.