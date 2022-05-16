New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Education Market 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276444/?utm_source=GNW

Digital Education is a creative process of learning and teaching using digital technology and resources. This segment of learning is sometimes denoted as e-Learning or Technologically Enhanced Learning (TEL). To provide learning, different immersive and hybrid methods are used. It offers face-to-face experiences with online events, as well as flipped classes in which online activities are explored and concluded using outside realistic situations for in-depth study. Digital education enables students to study at their speed and from anywhere that is suitable for them.



Market Highlights

Global Digital Education market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 29.79% in 2031.



Main factors expected to fuel the growth of the digital education market include amplified internet penetration around the world, reduced infrastructure cost, increased scalability using online learning, and growing demand for microlearning. Technical advancements such as virtual classrooms show significant opportunities in near future for the companies that are currently offering online learning services.



Global Digital Education: Segments

Instructor-led Online Education segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Digital Education market is classified on the basis of Learning Type into Self-paced and Instructor-led Online Education. Instructor-led Online Education segment dominates the market share globally. Instructor-led online education includes the delivery of content by the instructor to the student, where at some point throughout the course instructor directly gives instructions to the students either individually or in the group. For this study, all the courses that involve some form of the instructor-led component are considered under this segment. Many students prefer instructor-led online education, particularly for skill-based courses.



Computer science segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on application, the global Digital Education Market is fragmented into computer science, health and medicine, engineering, chemistry, and physics. Computer science and programming deal with the research, experimentation, and engineering of computational systems comprising algorithms. The growing adoption of IoT in several enterprises demands skilled workforce to grip the data through a variety of tools, techniques, and computer languages. Corporations have started relying on digital education platforms to upskill their workforce.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Way for micro learning



Digital education paved the path for micro learning. Micro learning refers to e-learning in small segments with just a sufficient amount of data to help individuals achieve their goals. For instance, micro learning content comprises of images, text, videos, audio, text, and games. Administrations are accepting micro learning due to factors such as fast deployment, cost-effectiveness, and updated easily.



Restraint



Lack of social interaction



Challenges related with digital education include shortage of social interaction, limited access to the internet, cheating is inevitable, self-motivation and proper time management skills, and emphases primarily on theory. Students waste most of their time listening to podcasts, watching at slide presentations, and watching videos. This generates a lack of opportunity for educators to conduct experiments.



Global Digital Education: Key Players

Khan Academy (US)



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Coursera (US)

edX (US)

Pluralsight (US)

Edureka (India)

Alison (Ireland)

Udacity (US)

Udemy (US)

Miríadax (Spain)

Jigsaw Academy (India)

iversity (Germany)

Intellipaat (India)

Edmodo (US)

FutureLearn (UK)

LinkedIn (US)

NovoEd (US)

XuetangX (China)

Federica EU (Italy)

Linkstreet Learning (India)

Kadenze (Spain)

Other Prominent Players

Global Digital Education: Regions

Global Digital Education market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the Digital Education market. The major growth drivers for this area are the collaboration between the government and network grounds and the institutional partnerships between digital education vendors and research specialists. Additionally, the need to improve the skillsets of the employees and the technicalities among students in the area are applying the universities and educational organizations to deploy digital education platforms and services.



Global Digital Education is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global Digital Education report also contains analysis on:

Digital Education Segments:



By Learning Type

Self-paced

Instructor-led Online Education

By Course Type

computer science

health and medicine

engineering

chemistry

physics

others

Digital Education Dynamics

Digital Education Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

