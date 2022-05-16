Global Composite Decking Market to Reach US$5.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Composite Decking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798214/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Composite Decking estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the period 2020-2027.Capped, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.5% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Uncapped segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Composite Decking market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 32.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Composite Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$899.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 32.34% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$971.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$971.8 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 110 Featured) Axion Structural Innovations LLC Azek Building Products, Inc. Certainteed Corporation DuraLife® Decking & Railing Systems Fiberon LLC Green Bay Decking TAMKO Building Products LLC Trex Company, Inc. UPM-Kymmene Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Recovery in Construction Industry to Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 3: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$

Billion) in 2019

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the

Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Decking Market

Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Composite

Decking Demand amid COVID-19

EXHIBIT 5: Composite Decking - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Plastic Decking

Global Market Overview and Market Prospects

Affordability and Low Maintenance- Key Driving Forces of the

World Plastic Decking Market

Capped Decking Leads the Market, Set to Make Big Gains

Polyethylene Constitutes the Main Resin

Regional Market Analysis

United States Leads the Global Plastic Decking Market, Asia-

Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

US Decking Market Trends

Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth, Strong Construction

Activity Makes China and India Lucrative Markets

Developing Countries Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Shift towards Plastic Composite Decking from Natural

Wood Counterparts Drive Market Growth

PVC Decking Witnesses Increased Popularity

Rising Lumber Prices Increases Popularity of Plastic Decking

Composite Decking as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks

Composite Decking Makers Set Focus on Chipping Away Wood Sales

with Better Options

Plastic Decking Gains Popularity among Homeowners

Customers Seek More Functionality from Decks

Value Addition at Affordable Price Points

Building Relationships with Remodeling Contractors

Serious Efforts by Composite Vendors to Push Share

Recent Breakthroughs Make Composite Decking a Cooler Option for

Homeowners

Composite Decking with Cooler Surfaces

Customized Surface Finishes - A New Trend

Multi-Width Composite Decking Boards

Synthetic, Affordable Decking

Hollowed Decking Boards Gain Popularity

Innovative Products Widen the Addressable Market

Technological Advancements Augment Functional and Design

Attributes

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

EXHIBIT 6: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

EXHIBIT 7: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in

Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

EXHIBIT 8: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 9: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

Rising Living Standards



