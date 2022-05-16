Global Composite Decking Market to Reach US$5.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Composite Decking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798214/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Composite Decking estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the period 2020-2027.Capped, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.5% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Uncapped segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Composite Decking market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 32.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Composite Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$899.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 32.34% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$971.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$971.8 Million by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 and Beyond
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
Recovery in Construction Industry to Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 3: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$
Billion) in 2019
Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the
Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Decking Market
Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Composite
Decking Demand amid COVID-19
EXHIBIT 5: Composite Decking - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Plastic Decking
Global Market Overview and Market Prospects
Affordability and Low Maintenance- Key Driving Forces of the
World Plastic Decking Market
Capped Decking Leads the Market, Set to Make Big Gains
Polyethylene Constitutes the Main Resin
Regional Market Analysis
United States Leads the Global Plastic Decking Market, Asia-
Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
US Decking Market Trends
Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth, Strong Construction
Activity Makes China and India Lucrative Markets
Developing Countries Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
Recent Market Activity
SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Shift towards Plastic Composite Decking from Natural
Wood Counterparts Drive Market Growth
PVC Decking Witnesses Increased Popularity
Rising Lumber Prices Increases Popularity of Plastic Decking
Composite Decking as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks
Composite Decking Makers Set Focus on Chipping Away Wood Sales
with Better Options
Plastic Decking Gains Popularity among Homeowners
Customers Seek More Functionality from Decks
Value Addition at Affordable Price Points
Building Relationships with Remodeling Contractors
Serious Efforts by Composite Vendors to Push Share
Recent Breakthroughs Make Composite Decking a Cooler Option for
Homeowners
Composite Decking with Cooler Surfaces
Customized Surface Finishes - A New Trend
Multi-Width Composite Decking Boards
Synthetic, Affordable Decking
Hollowed Decking Boards Gain Popularity
Innovative Products Widen the Addressable Market
Technological Advancements Augment Functional and Design
Attributes
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
EXHIBIT 6: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
EXHIBIT 7: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in
Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
EXHIBIT 8: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 9: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
Rising Living Standards
