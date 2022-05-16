Inotiv, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Beth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:



UBS Global Healthcare Conference

New York City

May 23-25, 2022

Group presentation: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. ET

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Virtual

June 1, 2022

One-on-one and small group meetings only

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

New York City

June 8-10, 2022

Group presentation: Friday, June 10, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. ET

A webcast of the UBS and Jefferies group presentations will be accessible on the Company’s website at: https://www.inotivco.com/investors/investor-information/.

Inotiv management will be participating in one-on-one meetings during all events.

