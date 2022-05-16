Global Carbon Footprint Management Market to Reach US$13 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Footprint Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798094/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carbon Footprint Management estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.1% share of the global Carbon Footprint Management market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Carbon Footprint Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Need for
Urgent Action Shifts the Spotlight on Carbon Footprint
Management
EXHIBIT 1: We Cannot Tarry Here Anymore, We Must March On
Towards Sustainability: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric
Tons of CO2 Per Year for the Years 2000, 2030, 2040, and 2050
EXHIBIT 2: As Global Air Becomes Toxic, The World is Still
Waiting for Breakthroughs in Emission Reductions: Global CO2
Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940,
1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, & 2021
If You can?t Measure It, You Can?t Manage It! The Reason Why
Companies Need a Carbon Footprint Management System
On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here?s What?s Happening.
Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know
After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh
Waves of Infections Across the Globe
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.
But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
March 2022
At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of
Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &
Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 5: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a
Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the
Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March
2022
The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination
Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the
Unvaccinated
EXHIBIT 6: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards
COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %
Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be
Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,
Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as
Compared to 2021
EXHIBIT 7: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New
Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for
2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,
Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
EXHIBIT 8: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term
Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven
Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019
Through 2023
New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Triggered by Russia-
Ukraine War to Threaten Economic Recovery
Competition
EXHIBIT 9: Carbon Footprint Management - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
78 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Clean Chit to Polluters Weakened the Business for Carbon
Footprint Management in the Year 2020. Here?s How
Sustainability & the Environment Was Pushed to the Back
Burner in 2020
The Coinciding of Recovery from COVID-19 With the Crucial
Inflection Point in the Fight Against Climate Change
Encourages Sharp Rebound in 2021 & Beyond
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Awareness Over the Risks of Climate Change for
Businesses Drives Corporate Investments in Carbon Footprint
Management
What Are the Top Strategies Implemented to Better Manage Carbon
Footprint?
Role of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) in Management of Carbon
Footprint Cannot be Ignored
CSR Becomes a Vital Part of Carbon Management Strategies
Stringent Emission Regulations Set the Tone for Growth
Carbon Cap & Trade - Managing Carbon Footprint for Sustainability
Role of AI in Carbon Footprint Management Gets Bigger & Bigger
Growing Focus on Clean Coal Technologies Step Up Opportunities
for Carbon Footprint Management
Edge Computing & IoT in the Spotlight for their Ability to
Reduce Carbon Footprint
Role of Drones in Carbon Footprint Management Gets Bigger
A Peek Into Blockchain?s Role in Reducing Carbon Footprint
Role of Data Analytics in Carbon Footprint Management Becomes
More Important than Ever
Role of Cloud Computing in Carbon Footprint Management
Carbon Accounting and its Role in Enabling a Greener Future
