Global Carbon Footprint Management Market to Reach US$13 Billion by the Year 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carbon Footprint Management estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.1% share of the global Carbon Footprint Management market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Carbon Footprint Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured) Accuvio Carbon EMS Carbon Footprint Ltd. CorityEnviance Enablon SA EnergyCAP, Inc. ENGIE Impact Envirosoft Corporation Intelex Technologies Inc. IsoMetrix Software Locus Technologies NativeEnergy, Inc. ProcessMAP Corporation Salesforce.com, Inc. SAP SE





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Need for

Urgent Action Shifts the Spotlight on Carbon Footprint

Management

EXHIBIT 1: We Cannot Tarry Here Anymore, We Must March On

Towards Sustainability: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric

Tons of CO2 Per Year for the Years 2000, 2030, 2040, and 2050

EXHIBIT 2: As Global Air Becomes Toxic, The World is Still

Waiting for Breakthroughs in Emission Reductions: Global CO2

Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940,

1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, & 2021

If You can?t Measure It, You Can?t Manage It! The Reason Why

Companies Need a Carbon Footprint Management System

On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here?s What?s Happening.

Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh

Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.

But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

March 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of

Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &

Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 5: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a

Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the

Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March

2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination

Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the

Unvaccinated

EXHIBIT 6: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards

COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %

Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be

Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,

Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as

Compared to 2021

EXHIBIT 7: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New

Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for

2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,

Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

EXHIBIT 8: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term

Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven

Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019

Through 2023

New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Triggered by Russia-

Ukraine War to Threaten Economic Recovery

Competition

EXHIBIT 9: Carbon Footprint Management - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

78 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Clean Chit to Polluters Weakened the Business for Carbon

Footprint Management in the Year 2020. Here?s How

Sustainability & the Environment Was Pushed to the Back

Burner in 2020

The Coinciding of Recovery from COVID-19 With the Crucial

Inflection Point in the Fight Against Climate Change

Encourages Sharp Rebound in 2021 & Beyond

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness Over the Risks of Climate Change for

Businesses Drives Corporate Investments in Carbon Footprint

Management

What Are the Top Strategies Implemented to Better Manage Carbon

Footprint?

Role of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) in Management of Carbon

Footprint Cannot be Ignored

CSR Becomes a Vital Part of Carbon Management Strategies

Stringent Emission Regulations Set the Tone for Growth

Carbon Cap & Trade - Managing Carbon Footprint for Sustainability

Role of AI in Carbon Footprint Management Gets Bigger & Bigger

Growing Focus on Clean Coal Technologies Step Up Opportunities

for Carbon Footprint Management

Edge Computing & IoT in the Spotlight for their Ability to

Reduce Carbon Footprint

Role of Drones in Carbon Footprint Management Gets Bigger

A Peek Into Blockchain?s Role in Reducing Carbon Footprint

Role of Data Analytics in Carbon Footprint Management Becomes

More Important than Ever

Role of Cloud Computing in Carbon Footprint Management

Carbon Accounting and its Role in Enabling a Greener Future



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Carbon Footprint Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential & Commercial Buildings by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Residential & Commercial

Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 10-Year Perspective for Residential &

Commercial Buildings by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 10-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Carbon Footprint Management - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carbon

Footprint Management by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Carbon Footprint Management

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carbon

Footprint Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Carbon Footprint Management

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carbon

Footprint Management by Vertical - Energy & Utilities,

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Residential &

Commercial Buildings and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Carbon Footprint Management

by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation &

Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings and IT &

Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation &

Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings and IT & Telecom

for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Carbon Footprint

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Deployment - Cloud and

On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Carbon Footprint

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Vertical - Energy & Utilities,

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Residential &

Commercial Buildings and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Carbon Footprint

Management by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings

and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation &

Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings and IT & Telecom

for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Carbon Footprint Management

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Deployment - Cloud and

On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Carbon Footprint Management

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Vertical - Energy & Utilities,

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Residential &

Commercial Buildings and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Carbon Footprint Management

by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation &

Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings and IT &

Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation &

Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings and IT & Telecom

for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Carbon Footprint Management

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Deployment - Cloud and

On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Carbon Footprint Management

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Vertical - Energy & Utilities,

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Residential &

Commercial Buildings and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Carbon Footprint Management

by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation &

Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings and IT &

Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation &

Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings and IT & Telecom

for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Carbon Footprint Management - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Carbon Footprint

Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Carbon Footprint

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Deployment - Cloud and

On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Carbon Footprint

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Vertical - Energy & Utilities,

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Residential &

Commercial Buildings and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Carbon Footprint

Management by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings

and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation &

Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings and IT & Telecom

for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Carbon Footprint

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Deployment - Cloud and

On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Carbon Footprint

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Vertical - Energy & Utilities,

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Residential &

Commercial Buildings and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Carbon Footprint

Management by Vertical - Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings

and IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation &

Logistics, Residential & Commercial Buildings and IT & Telecom

for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Component - Solutions and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Carbon Footprint

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Deployment - Cloud and

On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Carbon Footprint

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Footprint

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2017, 2021 &

2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbon Footprint Management by Vertical - Energy & Utilities,

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Residential &



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798094/?utm_source=GNW



