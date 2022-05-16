Bonduelle Implements Inclusive Hiring Model at all Fresh Facilities in the U.S.

After implementing the framework in regional markets, the packaged produce purveyor aims to remove systemic barriers to employment on a national scale.





Irwindale, CA - May 16, 2022 – Today, Bonduelle Fresh Americas, the U.S.-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle and home of Ready Pac Bistro®, announced the launch of its inclusive hiring model in its facilities nationwide. The national implementation of the new model is part of a companywide commitment to supporting people in neighboring communities by removing structural barriers to employment and creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

The program will go into effect at upcoming hiring events on-site at each of the company’s four facilities on May 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time at the addresses below:

4401 Foxdale St., Irwindale, CA 91706

700 Railroad Ave., Florence, NJ 08518

148 Riverview Park Rd, Jackson, GA 30233

101 Arlington Blvd., Swedesboro, NJ 08085

The inclusive hiring approach moves away from traditional hiring and employee screening processes to give anyone seeking employment the opportunity and support they need to flourish at Bonduelle. This model enables those who experience life challenges, such as homelessness or past incarceration or drug dependency, to join the Bonduelle team, and provides all employees with personalized resources to help manage through these challenges.

“After the success of our inclusive hiring model in regional markets, we are proud to implement this program on a national scale,” says Andrea G. Montagna, CEO of Bonduelle Fresh Americas. “Adopting this progressive model will reduce barriers to employment for those facing difficult situations in the communities we serve and provide them with the stable work and resources needed to thrive, and in turn, help our communities thrive.”

Candidates can now apply at Bonduelle Fresh Americas facilities nationally without resumes, background checks or drug screens. Applicants must provide only valid identification and proof of eligibility to work in the U.S. Documents can include a driver’s license, state-issued ID and a Social Security card or U.S. passport.

“Implementing inclusive hiring in Irwindale and beyond signals our belief in the positive impact we can have on our employees and the communities we serve,” says Chief Human Resources Officer Katie Lopez. “We know how important having employment is to building a life, and we are excited to open our doors and provide support to help more people succeed in doing that.”

To promote the success of those hired under this model, the company has taken a holistic approach, combining comprehensive on-the-job training with access to work and life services to support life skills such as establishing a bank account or navigating dependent care issues. Leaders have received additional training and will check in regularly with their new employees to discuss progress and growth opportunities.

Bonduelle first implemented its inclusive hiring model in its Rochester, NY, facility in August 2021 and found continued success with the program in March 2022 within its Florence, NJ, facility.

“As former Secretary of Labor, I welcome opportunities for creating innovative workforce systems to help job seekers by removing structural barriers to employment. Inclusive hiring not only helps local workers, but supports our businesses by ensuring they have the skilled workers they need,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, who represents the Irwindale area and served as Secretary of Labor under President Barack Obama. “I applaud Bonduelle as they take a step forward in reducing barriers to employment and making it clear that career pathways in our local economy are important.”

To learn more visit https://bonduelleamericas.com/us/

ABOUT BONDUELLE FRESH AMERICAS

Bonduelle Fresh Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle (BON.PA). With four processing facilities throughout the U.S., we focus on fresh vegetables, salads and fresh meal solutions for the Americas. Acquired by Bonduelle in 2017 as Ready Pac Foods and one of five business units in the Bonduelle Group, our team prepares a complete range of products featuring fresh produce and protein under the company’s Ready Pac Bistro® brand. Our offerings include fresh-cut salads, fresh-cut vegetables, snacking and fresh prepared meals available where consumers buy groceries and in restaurant chains across North America. Visit Bonduelle Fresh Americas or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT BONDUELLE GROUP

For Bonduelle Group, inspiring the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people’s well-being and planet health means being an agro-industrial player with a positive impact on its ecosystem. We are a French family-owned company with 14,700 employees and we have been innovating with our farming partners since 1853. Our ready-to-use plant-based food products are grown on 306,000 acres and marketed in nearly 100 countries, with revenues of $3.1 billion. Our six brands are: Bonduelle®, Cassegrain®, Globus®, Del Monte®, Ready Pac Bistro® and Arctic Gardens®. Visit www.bonduelle.com/en for more.

Contact:

BONDUELLE FRESH AMERICAS

bfa-newsroom@bonduelle.com

(626) 678-2222

BROOKE MAHER

bonduelle@edible-inc.com

(708) 752-2442