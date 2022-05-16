New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anomaly Detection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797895/?utm_source=GNW

- Global Anomaly Detection Market to Reach US$8.6 Billion by the Year 2026



- Anomaly detection, also referred to as outlier detection, in data mining, refers to the identification of observations, events or items that are rare and which create suspicions by way of being significantly different from majority or rest of data. Detecting anomalies or abnormalities in datasets, in the early stages of their occurrence is critical. Growth in the global market is attributed to increasing incident of internal threats and cyber frauds that have established anomaly detection as a mega trend with universal recognition. These solutions are gaining traction among businesses to detect strange patterns in network data traffic indicating hacking attempt and fraudulent activities. The use of anomaly detection is not only limited to fraud detection in online transactions, but also entails detection of faults in operating environments. Anomaly detection is finding increasing attention from proliferation of the IoT and growing demand for advanced solutions to monitor associated use cases. The market growth is favored by increasing use of anomaly detection solutions in software testing along with rising attention on high-performance data analysis (HPDA). Global demand for anomaly detection is also attributed to increasing introduction of advanced solutions with new functions and features. Various companies serving the market are exploiting machine learning and AI technologies for developing solutions intended to assist users in quickly identifying abrupt changes in patterns and behavior.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anomaly Detection estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.4% CAGR to reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.9% share of the global Anomaly Detection market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $997.4 Million by 2026



- The Anomaly Detection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 43.18% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$997.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 14.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$545.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. North America maintains the leading position in the global anomaly detection market owing to extensive uptake of the cloud and IoT technology, the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend and the presence of major players. The BYOD culture in the region along with proliferation of IoT and connected devices is resulting in high incident of anomalies and network breach. The trend is prompting an increasing number of organizations to embrace anomaly detection solutions and services for safeguarding business-critical information. The regional market is also gaining from high uptake of anomaly detection services among security and government agencies. Europe represents the second-leading market for anomaly detection due to technological advancements and significant investments by companies to come up with new solutions. In addition, various small-sized companies are partnering with major vendors for offering better solutions and extending their customer base. On the other hand, the anomaly detection market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the fastest growth owing to continuous expansion of the IT sector and increasing uptake of emerging technologies like the IoT, cyber-security, the cloud, augmented reality and big data & analytics. Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) Broadcom, Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. Dell Technologies, Inc. Happiest Minds Technologies Limited Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP International Business Machines Corporation Microsoft Corporation Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation SAS Institute Inc. Securonix, Inc. Splunk, Inc. Trend Micro Incorporated Verint Systems Inc. Wipro Limited WSO2, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

COVID-19-Led Shift to Remote Working

Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies: AI Gains

Significant Interest

Applications of AI in War against the Pandemic

Machine Learning Benefits Healthcare Organizations

Retailers Rely on AI to Stay Afloat & Embrace New Normal

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 1: Anomaly Detection - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Emerging Threat Landscape Augurs Well for Global Anomaly

Detection Market

Anomaly Detection Goes Common with Favorable Trends & Drivers

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 3: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Analysis by Technology

EXHIBIT 4: Global Anomaly Detection Market by Component (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions, and

Services

EXHIBIT 5: Global Anomaly Detection Market by Technology (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Big Data

Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence, and Machine

Learning & Artificial Intelligence

Analysis by End-Use

EXHIBIT 6: Global Anomaly Detection Market by End-Use (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and

Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 7: World Anomaly Detection Market by Region (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 8: World Data Governance Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

USA, Europe, Japan, Canada, and Rest of World

An Introduction to Anomaly Detection

Technique Categories

Anomaly Detection Settings

Time-Series Anomalies: Types & Detection Methods

Benefits and Use Cases of Anomaly Detection

Applications

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Emphasis on Technology Adoption Elicits AI Implementation in

Manufacturing Industry



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Pace of Digital Transformation to Determine Pace of Demand

for Anomaly Detection

EXHIBIT 9: Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

by Function: 2020

Anomaly Detection Emerges as Future-Proof Strategy for Businesses

Anomaly Detection, Analytics & Cognitive Intelligence

Real-Time Anomaly Detection & Analytics Get Intertwined with

Cognitive Intelligence

Real-Time Anomaly Detection in Clusters

Trends in Big Data to Shape Future of AI and Anomaly Detection

Edge Computing Critical to IoT Anomaly Detection

Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Billion: 2020,

2024, and 2026

Convergence of AI and IoT to Bring in Efficiencies

EXHIBIT 12: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing

IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

EXHIBIT 13: Industry 4.0 Technologies with Strongest Impact on

Organizations: 2020

ML-based Anomaly Detection

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer

Experiences in Marketing Applications Leading to Demand Growth

of Anomaly Detection

MLAD Holds Potential to Identify Anomalies

Anomaly Detection: Real Opportunities to Identify Time-Series

Data Anomalies

Anomalous Data Detection with Self-Supervised Learning: A Review

Anomaly Detection Emerges as Hot Trend in Ad Tech Landscape

Financial Sector: AI and ML Offer Numerous Gains for Anomaly

Detection

EXHIBIT 14: Top Technology Investments in BFSI Sector: 2021

EXHIBIT 15: Post Pandemic Focus of Banks on Digital

Transformation to Benefit Anomaly Detection: % of

Organizations Citing Priority for 2020

Anomaly Detection through AI Technology Steps into

Manufacturing Space to Transform Diverse Aspects

Industrial AI to Influence Manufacturing in a Major Way

Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate Anomaly

Detection

EXHIBIT 16: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

EXHIBIT 17: Global Predictive Maintenance by Market in US$

Billion for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Challenges in Anomaly Detection

Ad Fraud: The Implications & Anomaly Detection



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big

Data Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Big Data Analytics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Big Data Analytics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Mining & Business Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Data Mining & Business

Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Data Mining & Business

Intelligence by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Machine Learning &

Artificial Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Machine Learning &

Artificial Intelligence by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Anomaly Detection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data

Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine Learning &

Artificial Intelligence - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business

Intelligence and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Big

Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine

Learning & Artificial Intelligence for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by End-Use -

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: USA 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Anomaly Detection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data

Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine Learning &

Artificial Intelligence - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business

Intelligence and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Big

Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine

Learning & Artificial Intelligence for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Anomaly Detection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data

Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine Learning &

Artificial Intelligence - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business

Intelligence and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Big

Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine

Learning & Artificial Intelligence for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data

Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine Learning &

Artificial Intelligence - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business

Intelligence and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Big

Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine

Learning & Artificial Intelligence for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Anomaly Detection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data

Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine Learning &

Artificial Intelligence - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business

Intelligence and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Big

Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine

Learning & Artificial Intelligence for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data

Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine Learning &

Artificial Intelligence - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by

Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business

Intelligence and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Big

Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine

Learning & Artificial Intelligence for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anomaly Detection by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government &



