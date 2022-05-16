New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anomaly Detection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797895/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Anomaly Detection Market to Reach US$8.6 Billion by the Year 2026
- Anomaly detection, also referred to as outlier detection, in data mining, refers to the identification of observations, events or items that are rare and which create suspicions by way of being significantly different from majority or rest of data. Detecting anomalies or abnormalities in datasets, in the early stages of their occurrence is critical. Growth in the global market is attributed to increasing incident of internal threats and cyber frauds that have established anomaly detection as a mega trend with universal recognition. These solutions are gaining traction among businesses to detect strange patterns in network data traffic indicating hacking attempt and fraudulent activities. The use of anomaly detection is not only limited to fraud detection in online transactions, but also entails detection of faults in operating environments. Anomaly detection is finding increasing attention from proliferation of the IoT and growing demand for advanced solutions to monitor associated use cases. The market growth is favored by increasing use of anomaly detection solutions in software testing along with rising attention on high-performance data analysis (HPDA). Global demand for anomaly detection is also attributed to increasing introduction of advanced solutions with new functions and features. Various companies serving the market are exploiting machine learning and AI technologies for developing solutions intended to assist users in quickly identifying abrupt changes in patterns and behavior.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anomaly Detection estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.4% CAGR to reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.9% share of the global Anomaly Detection market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $997.4 Million by 2026
- The Anomaly Detection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 43.18% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$997.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 14.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$545.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. North America maintains the leading position in the global anomaly detection market owing to extensive uptake of the cloud and IoT technology, the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend and the presence of major players. The BYOD culture in the region along with proliferation of IoT and connected devices is resulting in high incident of anomalies and network breach. The trend is prompting an increasing number of organizations to embrace anomaly detection solutions and services for safeguarding business-critical information. The regional market is also gaining from high uptake of anomaly detection services among security and government agencies. Europe represents the second-leading market for anomaly detection due to technological advancements and significant investments by companies to come up with new solutions. In addition, various small-sized companies are partnering with major vendors for offering better solutions and extending their customer base. On the other hand, the anomaly detection market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the fastest growth owing to continuous expansion of the IT sector and increasing uptake of emerging technologies like the IoT, cyber-security, the cloud, augmented reality and big data & analytics. Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) Broadcom, Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. Dell Technologies, Inc. Happiest Minds Technologies Limited Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP International Business Machines Corporation Microsoft Corporation Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation SAS Institute Inc. Securonix, Inc. Splunk, Inc. Trend Micro Incorporated Verint Systems Inc. Wipro Limited WSO2, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
COVID-19-Led Shift to Remote Working
Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies: AI Gains
Significant Interest
Applications of AI in War against the Pandemic
Machine Learning Benefits Healthcare Organizations
Retailers Rely on AI to Stay Afloat & Embrace New Normal
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 1: Anomaly Detection - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Emerging Threat Landscape Augurs Well for Global Anomaly
Detection Market
Anomaly Detection Goes Common with Favorable Trends & Drivers
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 3: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Analysis by Technology
EXHIBIT 4: Global Anomaly Detection Market by Component (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions, and
Services
EXHIBIT 5: Global Anomaly Detection Market by Technology (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Big Data
Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence, and Machine
Learning & Artificial Intelligence
Analysis by End-Use
EXHIBIT 6: Global Anomaly Detection Market by End-Use (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and
Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 7: World Anomaly Detection Market by Region (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 8: World Data Governance Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
USA, Europe, Japan, Canada, and Rest of World
An Introduction to Anomaly Detection
Technique Categories
Anomaly Detection Settings
Time-Series Anomalies: Types & Detection Methods
Benefits and Use Cases of Anomaly Detection
Applications
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Emphasis on Technology Adoption Elicits AI Implementation in
Manufacturing Industry
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Pace of Digital Transformation to Determine Pace of Demand
for Anomaly Detection
EXHIBIT 9: Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
by Function: 2020
Anomaly Detection Emerges as Future-Proof Strategy for Businesses
Anomaly Detection, Analytics & Cognitive Intelligence
Real-Time Anomaly Detection & Analytics Get Intertwined with
Cognitive Intelligence
Real-Time Anomaly Detection in Clusters
Trends in Big Data to Shape Future of AI and Anomaly Detection
Edge Computing Critical to IoT Anomaly Detection
Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 11: Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Billion: 2020,
2024, and 2026
Convergence of AI and IoT to Bring in Efficiencies
EXHIBIT 12: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing
IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
EXHIBIT 13: Industry 4.0 Technologies with Strongest Impact on
Organizations: 2020
ML-based Anomaly Detection
Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer
Experiences in Marketing Applications Leading to Demand Growth
of Anomaly Detection
MLAD Holds Potential to Identify Anomalies
Anomaly Detection: Real Opportunities to Identify Time-Series
Data Anomalies
Anomalous Data Detection with Self-Supervised Learning: A Review
Anomaly Detection Emerges as Hot Trend in Ad Tech Landscape
Financial Sector: AI and ML Offer Numerous Gains for Anomaly
Detection
EXHIBIT 14: Top Technology Investments in BFSI Sector: 2021
EXHIBIT 15: Post Pandemic Focus of Banks on Digital
Transformation to Benefit Anomaly Detection: % of
Organizations Citing Priority for 2020
Anomaly Detection through AI Technology Steps into
Manufacturing Space to Transform Diverse Aspects
Industrial AI to Influence Manufacturing in a Major Way
Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate Anomaly
Detection
EXHIBIT 16: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
EXHIBIT 17: Global Predictive Maintenance by Market in US$
Billion for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
Challenges in Anomaly Detection
Ad Fraud: The Implications & Anomaly Detection
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Big Data Analytics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Big Data Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Mining & Business Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Data Mining & Business
Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Data Mining & Business
Intelligence by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Machine Learning &
Artificial Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Machine Learning &
Artificial Intelligence by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Anomaly Detection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data
Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine Learning &
Artificial Intelligence - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business
Intelligence and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Big
Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine
Learning & Artificial Intelligence for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by End-Use -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: USA 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Anomaly Detection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data
Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine Learning &
Artificial Intelligence - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business
Intelligence and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Big
Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine
Learning & Artificial Intelligence for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Anomaly Detection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data
Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine Learning &
Artificial Intelligence - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business
Intelligence and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Big
Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine
Learning & Artificial Intelligence for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data
Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine Learning &
Artificial Intelligence - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business
Intelligence and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Big
Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine
Learning & Artificial Intelligence for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Anomaly Detection Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data
Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine Learning &
Artificial Intelligence - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business
Intelligence and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Big
Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine
Learning & Artificial Intelligence for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data
Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine Learning &
Artificial Intelligence - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Anomaly Detection by
Technology - Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business
Intelligence and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 12-Year Perspective for Anomaly Detection by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Big
Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence and Machine
Learning & Artificial Intelligence for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anomaly Detection by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government &
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797895/?utm_source=GNW
