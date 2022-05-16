Genesis Research to Acquire Market Access Transformation, a Leading Provider of Technology-Enabled Payer Research Platforms

HOBOKEN, NJ, 16 May 2022 - Genesis Research (“Genesis” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tech-enabled Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Market Access Transformation (“MAT”), a leading provider of technology-enabled payer research platforms.

The highly complementary addition of MAT will further enhance Genesis Research’s offering by helping life sciences companies generate insights and evidence faster and more comprehensively than has ever been done before. The acquisition will increase Genesis’ headcount from 145 to 215 across four international locations.

MAT is an industry leader that specializes in developing agile technology platforms that enable life sciences companies to gather insights and assess the commercial viability of their products quickly and with rigor. Its two technology platforms have revolutionized the way companies conduct payer research and evaluate the market access viability of their products.

MAT’s Rapid Payer Response™ (RPR) platform enables manufacturers to capture more robust payer insights, in a third of the time and at half the cost compared to traditional-payer research approaches. RPR is powered by an expansive global payer network spanning over 50 countries and leveraging a unique payer selection and vetting process. MAT’s Envision™ is the only syndicated research platform that provides forward thinking evaluations of the market access viability for a product after it has received positive EMA or FDA guidance.

Genesis Research is a pioneering firm that has changed the way life sciences companies outsource RWE and HEOR with a science first, tech-enabled research offering. With an established footprint in the US and UK and a global service offering, Genesis optimizes drug development and evidences the clinical and commercial value of products via expert analysis, synthesis, communication and utilization of Real-World Data.

In 2021, Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP (“GHO”), the European specialist investor in global healthcare, announced its investment in Genesis.

Frank A. Corvino, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Research said: “The life sciences sector has repeatedly seen the challenges associated with demonstrating the value of new products. The combination of Genesis Research and MAT creates a novel and unparalleled approach to generating payer insights and evidence. This will enable life sciences companies to both identify and answer the right questions faster than ever before, without sacrificing scientific rigor or transparency.”

David Miller, PhD, Chairman of Genesis Research and Operating Partner at GHO said: “Genesis has established the market leading RWE and HEOR platform and this transaction strengthens this even further, enabling more opportunity for rapid international growth. Both companies share a common mission of optimizing patient access through accelerated excellence and I am excited to welcome our new colleagues to support us in achieving this.”

Baiju Aurora, Chief Executive Officer of Market Access Transformation, commented: “Less than two years after receiving our first institutional investment from Silversmith Capital Partners, we are excited to join Genesis Research, a rapidly growing company which shares our commitment to revolutionizing the way clients evaluate the commercial viability of their products. Together, we are building a market-leading organization capable of providing high-quality insights with faster timelines.”

Paul Howard, Co-Founder of Market Access Transformation added: “From the beginning MAT has developed agile technology platforms that enable life sciences companies to gather expert payer insights faster than ever before. We look forward to working with our new colleagues and continuing to provide the highest quality insights and evidence for our clients as part of Genesis Research.”

Genesis Research and MAT will be attending ISPOR 2022, the leading global conference for health economics and outcomes research, May 16-18. To schedule meetings, please use ISPOR networking or contact Dwayne Haynes on +1 813 505 9027 or at dhaynes@genesisrg.com or Greg Rouse on +1 646 945 3678 or at grouse@marketaccesstransformation.com

The transaction is planned to close later this month.

Advisors

Genesis Research was advised on the transaction by Clearview Healthcare Partners, Deloitte, Palo Alto, Piper Sandler and Ropes & Gray. MAT was advised on the transaction by Fenwick & West, Clyne Eagan & Associates, and Macfarlanes

About Genesis Research

Genesis Research is an international Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) research organization that supports the life sciences industry. As a leader in evidence strategy, generation and communication, the company also supports pharmaceutical and biotech clients with tech-enabled, dedicated partnerships delivered via a unique engagement model that enables life sciences companies to quickly and comprehensively address complex needs with unmatched timeliness and quality. For more information, visit www.genesisrg.com.

About Market Access Transformation

Founded by industry veterans, MAT specializes in developing cutting edge technologies that enable the healthcare community to gather and exchange insights that assess the real-world potential of their products. MAT offers an online, information exchange platform, Rapid Payer Response™ (RPR), that allows healthcare stakeholders to secure immediate, expert feedback from the largest and most diverse online global payer network.

For more information, visit www.marketaccesstransformation.com

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $2.0 billion of capital under management. Silversmith’s mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, DistroKid, impact.com, Iodine Software, LifeStance Health, and Webflow. The partners have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including ABILITY Network, Dealer.com, Liberty Dialysis, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Wrike. For more information about Silversmith, please visit www.silversmith.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com