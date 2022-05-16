Rover Metals Corporate Webinar Recording

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a recording of the Company’s CEO, Judson Culter, presenting Rover’s high-grade gold exploration story in northern Canada, including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones, while sharing the most recent Investor Presentation. We invite all investors and other interested parties to watch the recorded webinar at the link below. The discussion also includes Rover’s plans for gold exploration at its new project in the Battle Mountain gold district of Nevada.



Recorded Webinar

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXEpbUBOYSQ

About Rover Metals

Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American (Canada and U.S.) precious metal resources, which is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel), and north-central Nevada, USA. The Company owns five gold projects. Phase 3 Exploration at its Cabin Gold Project, 60th Parallel, NT, Canada, commenced in March 2022 and continues through to the date of this release. Phase 1 Exploration at its Tobin Gold Project commenced in May 2022 and continues through to the date of this release. Lastly, the Company, is also awaiting news from the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its Up Town Gold Project, in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel).

