Konica Minolta Releases Shield Guard

Cloud-based Solution Offers Remote MFP Security Monitoring and Management

MISSISSAUGA. Ontario, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the release of its new cloud service for remote security monitoring and management for bizhub MFPs. An intelligent platform that provides automatic notifications and remediation, Shield Guard allows businesses to control the security status of their fleets of MFPs from anywhere.

Security vulnerabilities with multifunctional print devices begin when they are connected to the network with factory-default configurations settings in place. And with distributed workforces dominating the workplace for nearly two years now, security of MFPs is more critical than ever. Managing security settings of multiple MFPs is difficult, and network administrators often struggle with setting and remembering strong passwords.

Businesses need to overcome these challenges or face the ramifications of data breaches, which can have drastic effects. In fact, a recent study by Allianz reports that 71 percent of customers said they would leave an organization after a data breach. By installing Shield Guard, businesses can enjoy immediate peace of mind that their bizhub MFPs are protected.

Shield Guard, in conjunction with bizhub SECURE and bizhub SECURE Platinum or bizhub SECURE Healthcare offers advanced administration control features which allow enhanced management over data, remotely via the cloud. The solution makes fleet management easy and efficient – managing security policies, grouping devices and creating reports that can be exported and distributed internally. Alerts notify administrators of at-risk devices, unsecured MFP settings and device and policy assessments as they happen. Other key features include:

Security Policy Assessments - Administrators can set policies for individual devices, specific groups of devices or all compatible devices. Shield Guard performs an assessment of the MFPs’ compliance to the predefined security policies.

Notifications - Assessment findings are included in the dashboard via logs and reports on the Shield Guard portal. At-risk devices can be seen right from the dashboard via Security alert pop-ups. In addition, email notifications are automatically sent out once a device falls out of compliance.

Security alerts via email – The solution automatically sends email alerts to the appropriate personnel when the device falls out of compliance or any security policy changes have been detected.

Remediation plan - Provides a structured approach to mitigating security threats. Detects failed security settings and automatically applies the correct policy settings.

Password Remediation – The Shield Guard Administrator can efficiently monitor and manage passwords and password policies on most Konica Minolta MFPs remotely. Password security duration can be set, auto password remediation can be applied, Password Block Lists can be created, and manual password generation as well as Random Password generation can be utilized. All of this provides the administrator with unprecedented MFP-based password control.



Shield Guard offers three different levels of service for each individual business’ needs. Through the support of the Shield Guard solution, security settings can be monitored and managed through the cloud. The administrator experience includes:

Access to a graphical security dashboard for easy monitoring and management to view multiple machines’ status from your browser. View status with simple graphics and visual indicators.

Easy fleet management with visibility of the entire fleet from one remote location.

Administrator control over multiple MFPs collectively via a web browser and ability to set secure passwords remotely.



“Konica Minolta is committed to safeguarding our client’s information, including the information that passes through their MFPs. The threat of cyber-crime is growing and businesses need secure their systems to deflect potential data breaches,” said Kaan Sayiner, Marketing Director, and Product and Planning, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “Shield Guard enables remote, cloud-based management of multiple MFPs and is the frontline to the security of your network, a compelling differentiator.”

To learn more about Shield Guard visit our product page online .

