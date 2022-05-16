Penrith, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’re thrilled to announce that SFG20 will be attending this year’s Facilities Show on 17-19 May at ExCeL, London. As a cornerstone event, the Facilities Show is a must for property managers, facilities management contractors and asset owners who have a key interest in industry innovations, sustainability, efficiency and government legislation.

SFG20 will be at stand FM1834, where we’ll be sharing our industry knowledge and expertise, you can check out live product demonstrations and hear the answers to frequently asked questions.

As efficiency improvement continues to grow in its newsworthiness as an industry hot topic, SFG20 have created a new thought leadership piece, “Optimisation of Maintenance Regimes: Delivering Operational Efficiency and Wellbeing”.

Join us at 13:30 on Wednesday 18th May in the FM Theatre, where Steve Tomkins, Director of Product and Business Development SFG20, will be presenting on this topic. This thought piece is intended to help building owners, senior manager level contractors and consultants understand the areas for consideration when looking to optimise their maintenance to best suit their buildings and the sectors in which they operate.

You can expect a lively and thought-provoking presentation, with plenty of debate at the end.

About SFG20

Launched in 1990 by the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), SFG20 is recognised as the industry standard for building maintenance specifications. SFG20’s web-based service allows companies to customise maintenance schedules to specific requirements, helping facilities managers, building owners, contractors and consultants to remain compliant.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/sfg20-will-be-attending-the-2022-facilities-show-on-17-19-may-at-excel/