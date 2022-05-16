iDirect Government Wins Washington Business Journal’s ‘Best Places to Work’ Honors for Fourth Consecutive Year

HERNDON, Va., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, today announced it was named the Washington Business Journal’s (WBJ’s) Best Places to Work for the large company category for the fourth consecutive year. WBJ acknowledges the top 100 Greater Washington, D.C., companies for their workplace excellence based on survey responses from their respective employees.

“As one of the best places to work in the greater Washington, D.C., area in 2022, iDirectGov joins an elite group of companies–all with exceptional work environments–with ours being one where we engage our employees and support them in their endeavors and careers,” said John Ratigan, President of iDirect Government. “Earning a spot on this prestigious list four years running is especially rewarding as it comes directly from our team members.”

iDirectGov employees are all U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S. security clearances.

“Our employees represent a diverse and inclusive culture,” Ratigan said. “Our continued development and support of our products for our users shows the magic and innovation that happen in a supportive and inclusive work culture.”

The honorees were announced at a live ceremony on May 12 and are listed on the Washington Business Journal Lists.

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 17 years. All its employees are U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S. security clearances.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

