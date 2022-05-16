Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Size – Forecasts to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 23.41 billion in 2022 to USD 31.24 billion at a CAGR value of 5.8% from 2022 to 2027.



The major drivers of the molecular diagnostics market are the growing incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders among the population, increasing investment in the adoption of molecular diagnostic tests, advancements in testing techniques such as ddPCR, and the growing applicability of molecular diagnostic tests.





Key Market Insights

As per the technology outlook, the PCR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the molecular diagnostics market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

As per the application outlook, the oncology segment is expected to be the largest segment in the molecular diagnostics market from 2022 to 2027

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Molecular Diagnostics market from 2022 to 2027

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Laboratory Corporation of America, Quest Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., DiaSorin Company, Beckman Coulter Inc., BioFire Defense, LLC, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Hologic Corporation, Illumina Ltd., PCR Biosystems, PCR-Dx, Curiosity Diagnostic, Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., 1drop Inc., Exact Sciences Laboratories, LumiraDx UK Ltd., and Sherlock BioSciences, Inc., among others, are the some of the key players in the molecular diagnostics market





Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Instruments

Consumables

Technology Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

PCR Standard PCR rtPCR Others

In Situ Hybridization

Chips and Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry (MS)

Sequencing

Other Technologies



Application Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Infectious Disease COVID-19 Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Clostridium Difficile Vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE) Carbapenem-resistant Bacteria Flu Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Candida Tuberculosis and Drug-resistant TB Meningitis Gastrointestinal Panel Testing Chlamydia Gonorrhea HIV Hepatitis C Hepatitis B Other Infectious Disease

Oncology Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Colorectal Cancer Cervical Cancer Kidney Cancer Liver Cancer Blood Cancer Lung Cancer Other Cancer

Neurological Disease

Cardiovascular Disease

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Home Testing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA







