FieldTurf Landscape Showcases What a Home Lawn Can Be With Their New Website

CALHOUN, Ga., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FieldTurf Landscape, a manufacturer of artificial turf for residential and commercial needs, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website, fieldturflandcape.com. The artificial turf manufacturer, which has been in operation since 2000, wanted to synergize their brands. FieldTurf aims to offer their client better access to all their feature projects, products, and knowledge needed to learn why synthetic grass is a leading choice for residential and commercial lawn needs. Their new website showcases an array of beautiful pictures, technical information, and wonderful tips to design the dream lawn.

The site features a newly designed installation or "dealer" locator so their clients can easily find a qualified and trusted installation expert close by. They also feature a project page so anyone can find inspiration for all their artificial turf needs. They feature an extensive FAQ to answer questions about turf, and if a question isn't already answered, they have a team of experts waiting to speak directly to their clients.

"We think the new website and brand represent additional synergy within our Tarkett Sports family. It will allow our wonderful clients to have a better experience, get more information, and make a much more educated decision when designing their artificial turf project. Our new website will also help expand our footprint in the artificial grass landscape and commercial markets," said VP of Landscape Matt Henson.

FieldTurf Landscape has invited visitors to explore their new website. They highly recommend reading through their blog; it offers extensive information on all things turf. For visitors who do not know a lot about artificial grass, check out their FAQ page; it has a lot of useful questions that can clear up common misconceptions and show the benefits of synthetic grass.

About FieldTurf Landscape

With a long history, that stems from professional sports fields, FieldTurf Landscape has taken that same knowledge and experience and brought it to your lawn. They have spent over two decades providing customers with real-looking lawns that incorporate all the benefits of artificial turf. They specialize in artificial grass for lawns, pet owners, home putting greens, playground surfacing, and commercial and military landscaping, offering the highest quality synthetic turf, superior drainage, and a realistic look and feel.

