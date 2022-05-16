Weiser Global Capital Markets Applauds Bahamian Government for Global Leadership in Crypto Legislation and Digital Assets Policy

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading investment dealer Weiser Global Capital Markets (“Weiser”) is applauding The Bahamian government for leading the way with crypto regulations and for crypto entrepreneurs, including $32-billion crypto-assets derivatives exchange FTX, which broke ground for its new offices in Nassau following the inaugural Crypto Bahamas conference.



“Building its first official international headquarters here is a vote of ultimate confidence in our country as the premier fintech destination of the future and in The Bahamas’ progressive, comprehensive crypto legislation,” said Christos Livadas, Director of the Weiser Capital Group of companies.

The Bahamas is one of the few countries in the world to draft and pass a comprehensive crypto licensing bill, and a white paper outlining the future of digital assets was released in the weeks preceding the conference. The white paper sets out a vision and a framework to guide Bahamian digital asset policy through 2026. Meanwhile, the United States, the U.K. and other countries have instead been scrutinizing the crypto-assets industry more closely, and China has barred all crypto-related transactions.

In presenting the white paper, described as a comprehensive policy update, Bahamian Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis, QC, said, “Digital assets are a remarkable opportunity for our country – an opportunity to leverage and build on our world-class financial services expertise, diversify our economy, engage a whole new generation of Bahamians, and lead the way in innovation. Digital assets are going to have a transformative impact across the globe and we believe that The Bahamas – and Bahamians – can be at the vanguard of this new frontier.”

To that end, Weiser applauds the vital role played by The Securities Commission of The Bahamas, which regulates, monitors and supervises the issuance of digital assets, those conducting digital asset businesses and their activities.

“The Bahamas and its regulatory bodies have taken a proactive position on crypto-assets, sending an important message to the world that our fintech community is strong, unified and ready for the new world of finance,” said Shelby Brice, Chief Compliance Officer, Weiser Global Capital Markets.

Livadas added, “We liken FTX’s vision in headquartering here to the legendary business insights of the late Atlantis founder Sol Kerzner, who redeveloped a tired property into an iconic destination resort that completely redefined Bahamian hospitality. That is the scale of what FTX’s ground-breaking ceremony means to The Bahamas.”

Amid record demand for investment opportunities, Weiser believes The Bahamas’ proactive stance on regulations for crypto-assets is vital for the industry. The legislation both recognizes the shift in the regulatory landscape and helps provide a trusted framework for investors to trade in digital assets. This strong foundation also skyrockets The Bahamas to the top of the global fintech stage while throwing open the country’s doors for business.

“Just as Atlantis became the clear choice for travel, FTX is establishing The Bahamas as the destination for the future of fintech,” said Livadas.

