SECOND ANNUAL FUTURE OF WORK SURVEY REVEALS A NEED FOR TRAINING INNOVATION AS EMPLOYEES EMBRACE HYBRID WORK

Newark, NJ, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Huddle, a workforce tech company that upskills, trains and motivates employees through the use of science-backed, quick-burst mobile games, today announced the release of its second annual Future of Work survey. It reveals that while most companies are embracing work from home and hybrid schedules, workers have a lack of access to mobile training.

1Huddle spoke with more than 300 senior executives at various companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies and found:

73% of companies do not allow hourly workers to access training on mobile devices

94% of companies do not allow hourly workers to access training and development programs “off the clock”

58% of companies do not make mobile training available to workers

Nearly half (41%) do not allocate budget to learning, coaching, and development technologies on an annual basis

79% state that they have not invested in a digital credentialing system

54% of companies do not offer up-skilling compliance

“We know that the workforce has changed since the pandemic with the move to remote and hybrid work,” said Sam Caucci, Founder and CEO of 1Huddle. “However, it was surprising to see that while employers know that their staff are remote, they do not offer the ability to train on mobile devices or outside of working hours. It is clear that employers have not adapted to the innovation and adoption of today’s technology and it is unfortunate that they are not trying to implement the techniques that work for today’s workforce. Employees want to grow and learn, so why wouldn’t an employer want to encourage that?”

For more information on the Future of Work survey, please visit: 2022 Future of the U.S. Worker Survey.

About 1Huddle

1Huddle is a workforce tech company that onboards, upskills, and develops employees through the use of science-backed quick-burst mobile games. With a mobile-first approach to preparing the modern worker, a mobile library of 3,000+ quick-burst employee skill games, an on-demand game marketplace that covers 16 unique workforce skill areas, and the option for personalized content, 1Huddle is changing the way organizations think about their training – from a one-time boring onboarding experience to a continuous motivational tool. Key clients include, Loews Hotels, Novartis, Madison Square Garden, PIMCO, TAO Group, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about 1Huddle and its platform, please visit 1huddle.co.