Sunil Madhu, CEO & Founder of Instnt, to Speak at FinovateSpring 2022 to Discuss Digital Customer Acceptance

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instnt, a fully managed customer acceptance platform, announces that founder and CEO Sunil Madhu will speak at FinovateSpring 2022, on May 18-20, at Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco.

Madhu will participate in a Fireside Chat on May 20, alongside research analyst David Penn, to discuss Madhu's experience in the industry, and why businesses are still rejecting good customers during sign-up, and how managed customer acceptance can help solve that problem.

"Instnt's presence at FinovateSpring 2022 is landmark to our mission of providing financial institutions a frictionless process to onboard new clients," said Madhu. "The discussions that will take place during this conference are vital to the growth and success of the fintech industry, and we are honored to be a voice of change for fintechs."

Banks reject 40% of potential good customers during the onboarding process due to legacy or orchestration onboarding systems, resulting in substantial revenue losses. Instnt improves top-line revenue growth with frictionless digital customer onboarding, including fraud loss indemnification of up to $100 million.

More than 1,000 attendees and 100-plus speakers will be in attendance at FinovateSpring 2022 to discuss industry innovations, new technologies and how the startup ecosystem responds to the effects and consequences of the pandemic. Finovate highlights new fintech innovations from seed-stage startups to established leaders.

To learn more about Instnt and how you can grow your top-line, visit instnt.org.

About Instnt Inc.

Instnt Inc. is a public benefit corporation on a mission to bring inclusion and instant account opening experiences for businesses and their customers through proprietary technology, artificial intelligence, open standards, and a collaborative effort in the identity governance industry. With Instnt Accept™, the first fully managed customer acceptance platform with up to $100M in annual fraud loss warranty, businesses can onboard more good customers, grow their top-line revenue, and cut their operational costs without friction or fraud losses in minutes. Instnt Accept™ powers various fast-growing financial institutions and credit unions.

Kiran Mander

Kiran Mander

kiran@instnt.org

