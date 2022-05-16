K2 Awards Unveils Engraving Engine

RICHMOND, Va., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Awards is pleased to introduce the Engraving Engine on its website. Customers can use the Engraving Engine to design any plaque or trophy, including corporate, business, and employee awards.

With the Engraving Engine, customers can see precisely what their order will look like in real-time, the Richmond-based company said. Customers can select from more than a dozen fonts for most awards and indicate whether they would like bold or italicized lettering. In many cases, customers can choose from nearly 40 colors for the text. On a number of trophies and plaques, they can place the wording along a straight line or arc of their choosing.

The Engraving Engine allows a customer to upload an image to place on many of the awards or to select from a library of popular images for inclusion. Using the engine, customers can designate the size and placement of the image.

The new website feature is a logical extension of the company's main focus, according to company founder Charlie Moss.

"For 20 years, we have been continually improving how people buy plaques and trophies," Moss said. "We are really proud that we never stop striving to make the process as simple and affordable as possible."

"You can say that the K2 Engraving Engine is a result of 20 years of listening to our customers and perfecting the ordering process," he said.

Customers who would rather upload a design than use the engine will still have that option.

The Engraving Engine is available for use with K2Awards' plaques, as well as its other products, like:

Glass awards and plaques

Acrylic awards and plaques

Crystal awards and plaques

Founded in 2002, K2Awards offers more than 4,000 products on its website, including acrylic awards, trophies, glass plaques, medals, crystal awards, custom tumblers, and personalized gifts. It prides itself on unparalleled customer service and quick turn-arounds on orders.

For more information, call the company at 804-784-7298.

