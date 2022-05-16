Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath Announces Press Conference for Wednesday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trial Attorney Darla L. Keen, a partner at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, will be conducting a press conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the firm's West Palm Beach office.

Decedent was a U.S. Army veteran and a U.S. State Representative from Michigan for 18 years, where he fought for the rights of our elderly. Decedent's wife was former Deputy Mayor of Boca. When the wife needed a short-term placement for her husband, she turned to a facility in Boca to keep him safe.

Instead, the facility allegedly allowed him to wander off two miles away, where he suffered a fall and a head injury. According to the decedent's wife, the owner of the Boca facility convinced Decedent's wife to transfer her husband to its sister facility in Lantana for daily 24-hour supervision.

Once transferred to Lantana, he began suffering seizures and was placed in a chair unattended in the dining room while having seizures. Foreseeably, he fell out of the chair, hit his head, and died two days later from a brain hemorrhage.

Attorney Keen will provide further information at the press conference and will be making an announcement on behalf of the family. Decedent's wife will be present.

About Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath is a law firm that represents the plaintiff in personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, motor vehicle accidents and nursing home abuse cases. Their national reputation for representing and Fighting For The Rights of those who have been injured is well known.

For more information on Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, call the West Palm Beach office at 561-655-1990 or go to www.foryourrights.com. The law firm's office is located at 515 N. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

Media Contact

Kevin W. Ryan

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

kryan@foryourrights.com

