Core Specialty Announces Ann Brady as Senior Vice President of Agriculture

CINCINNATI, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today that Ann Brady has joined as Senior Vice President of Agriculture reporting directly to Bill Fischer, President, Agriculture. Core Specialty’s Agriculture Division provides proportional and excess of loss treaty reinsurance to top insurance companies offering Multi-Peril Crop insurance, Crop Hail Livestock and Aquaculture coverage. Ann brings decades of agriculture insurance knowledge, specifically serving as an Agriculture reinsurance broker for the previous twelve years with Guy Carpenter.



Jeff Consolino, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to have Ann join our Agriculture team. Crop insurance is a critical risk management tool for the American farm economy to mitigate the challenges posed by weather disasters, supply chain disruptions, and uncertain markets. Our Agriculture Division complements and provides valuable diversification to Core Specialty’s other specialty insurance operations.”

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess and surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey, U.S. admitted markets insurers. The Company is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.