NYNOG Appoints Dave Temkin as President and Adds Three Board Members

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYNOG (New York Network Operators Group), a New York based nonprofit organization connecting New York network operators and technology professionals by providing educational events and programs, announces that Dave Temkin, an original co-founder of NYNOG, will lead the organization as its new President, replacing co-founder, Christian Koch. In addition, NYNOG announces the addition of three new board members.

Temkin's role at NYNOG is informed with a history of leadership in the network operator world; he assembled and led the team that built the world's largest Content Delivery Network for Netflix and its global studio technical infrastructure including systems and storage. He also held leadership roles with Yahoo, NANOG, and Children of Bellevue. Currently, Temkin leads infrastructure and cloud initiatives at security firm, Imperva, and he holds advisory and leadership roles with DRIVENETS, Community IX, and Catchpoint.

Christian Koch, who has led the NYNOG organization since its inception, has relocated to the west coast, and is focusing more on Foundations, a modern industry publication delivering weekly insights and analysis about the technology and business of digital infrastructure. "The NYNOG community thanks Christian for all his efforts to grow NYNOG to where it is today," said Temkin. "Christian has a true passion for this community, and we couldn't be where we are today without his leadership" Temkin concluded.

In addition to Temkin's appointment, three new NYNOG board members were announced: Orly Hoff of Gartner, Jessica Smith of Digital Realty, and returning NYNOG board member, Andrew Baird of TierPoint. Previous to this announcement, NYNOG recently added board members, Josh Sakofsky of Netflix and Anthony Miloslavsky of NVIDIA. Rounding out the remaining board members are: Neal Secher of TD, Sagi Brody of Opti9, and Jacob Rosenberg.

NYNOG's next event will take place on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Speakers from Network to Code and Arista Networks will speak about Single Source of Truth (SSoT) and Kubernetes Networking respectively. Registration is now open at www.nynog.org.

