Arcimoto and JOCO Announce Manhattan Pilot Program for Last Mile Delivery Drivers

EUGENE, Ore., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, and JOCO, the world’s first Light Electric Vehicle sharing platform for delivery drivers, are teaming up on a pilot program to field test the Deliverator, Arcimoto’s ultra-efficient, three-wheel electric vehicle designed for local and last-mile delivery. The pilot program is anticipated to begin in Manhattan on June 15.

With more than 50 JOCO Hubs and across New York City, Chicago and Boston, JOCO operates a fleet of two thousand e-bikes for delivery gig drivers. During the pilot program, JOCO will market the Arcimoto Deliverator to local businesses and independent delivery drivers as a new sustainable delivery option available for daily and weekly rentals, offering greater range, convenience, safety and payload versus a traditional e-bike.

“We see this as a great opportunity to offer the latest electric vehicle technology to the business owners and drivers of New York City,” said Jonathan Cohen, co-founder of JOCO. “The Deliverator will offer independent contractors and delivery companies more ways to make money by helping them travel longer distances and carry more in an eco-friendly and cost efficient manner.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with JOCO to bring the first Arcimoto Deliverators to New York,” said Mark Frohnmayer, CEO and Founder of Arcimoto. “We believe that with every delivery, JOCO users will enjoy meaningful per-mile savings compared to gas-powered vehicles, rockstar parking and service, and a boost in brand awareness as the zero-emission Deliverator turns heads across Manhattan.”

Built on the modular Arcimoto Platform, the Deliverator features a top speed of 75 mph, 102 city mile range, 20+ cubic feet of cargo space, and a right-sized footprint that allows three vehicles to be parked in a single space.

Arcimoto vehicles are currently available in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. As soon as customer sales are ready to begin in New York, Arcimoto will reach out to preorder customers there to complete their vehicle reservations. You can place a $100 refundable preorder at Arcimoto.com/order .

For the latest stakeholder update, check out our RAMP IT UP presentation

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

About JOCO

JOCO Powers Delivery in Urban Environments, providing full servicing packages for dedicated delivery fleets with a broad range of light electric vehicles to choose from, including e-bikes, trikes, e-mopeds, trailers, and more. Our premium delivery vehicles are built to last and we remove all the hassle of owning, storing, charging, locking, and maintenance so delivery drivers can focus on deliveries.

With carbon emissions at an all time high, we’re on a pursuit to bring cleaner air to the world. Deliver with JOCO today, and help make the world a better place. For more information, visit RideJOCO.com .

