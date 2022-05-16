Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center Adds Electrical and HVAC/R Related Programs to Houston Campus

HOUSTON, TX, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help address the skilled labor shortage, StrataTech Education Group’s Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (TWSTC) is adding Electrical Applications and Electro-Mechanical Technologies (Electrical and HVAC/R-combined) programs to its offerings at its campus in Houston, Texas.

Starting this month, TWSTC will diversify its program offerings to help fill the growing demand for electricians and HVAC/R technicians. The new program offerings will provide training in electrical and HVAC/R and include a new virtual reality training component that enhances and reinforces the skills taught in the classroom and hands on labs.

The program additions come at a critical time as careers in the skilled trades continue to be on the rise with electrical and HVAC/R jobs in Texas expected to increase by 14% and 16% respectively by 2028, according to CareerOneStop.

“The new programs are one of many ways in which our school is meeting the needs of local employers and students looking for professional training to start their careers in the skilled trades industry,” said Kimberly Knox, Campus President of Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center. “As there continues to be growing demand for electricians and HVAC/R technicians across Texas, TWSTC will continue to be a partner in technical education by offering technology-infused programs and providing students with career support services to help identify employment opportunities post-graduation."

Students interested in the Electrical Applications program at TWSTC will receive hands-on training guided by experienced instructors to help prepare them for job opportunities as entry-level electricians. The in-depth, seven-month program teaches students about the fundamentals of mechanical and electrical principles, residential and commercial wiring and more, preparing them for careers as residential, commercial, industrial or maintenance electricians. The annual mean wage for electricians in Houston is $56,090*.

The Electro-Mechanical Technologies program trains students in the fundamentals of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technologies in nine months. Along with HVAC/R, this program teaches the fundamentals of electricity, residential and commercial wiring and comfort systems, and introduces students to solar energy technology. The hands-on training prepares students for entry-level positions in refrigeration service and maintenance. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual mean wage for a trained HVAC/R technician is $53,450 in Houston*.

StrataTech is committed to enhancing its welding-, HVAC/R-, and electrical-related programs through innovation and technology by utilizing virtual reality training to keep up with the evolution of technical skills and training. Last year, StrataTech launched OcuWeld (ocuweld.com); a virtual reality training environment for welding that utilizes the Oculus Quest 2. StrataTech also integrates the virtual environment experience in the HVAC/R and electrical-related program curriculum in its continued goal to be the leader in technical education.

The first cohort for the new electrical- and HVAC/R-related programs at TWSTC will begin on June 6. For more information about the new programs, please visit www.tws.edu.

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group’s portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) (Phoenix, AZ) , Tulsa Welding School (TWS) (Tulsa, OK) , Tulsa Welding School Jacksonville (FL) , and Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (Houston, TX). For more information, visit stratatech.com.

About Tulsa Welding School

Tulsa Welding School (TWS) was founded in 1949 in Tulsa, Okla. and has trained thousands of individuals to become entry-level professionals in the skilled trades for more than 70 years. Students learn hands-on, technical competencies and skills through labs, virtual reality and classrooms, with a curriculum designed to meet employers’ needs. TWS offers Welding, HVAC/Refrigeration and Electrical related programs. Upon program completion, TWS graduates are equipped to start entry-level careers in a variety of industries. TWSTC is an ACCSC accredited school and approved by TWC. For more information, visit www.tws.edu. or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

*Houston's annual mean wage for Electricians (472111) and Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers (499021) reported by BLS for May 2021 http://data.bls.gov/oes. Average starting salaries for the Electrical Applications and Electro-mechanical Technologies programs have not yet been reported for Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center.