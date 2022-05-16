New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanotechnology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0326269/?utm_source=GNW

Global Nanotechnology Market to Reach $70.7 Billion by 2026



Nanotechnology deals with the ability to see, understand, measure, predict, produce or control matter at nanoscale (below 100 nanometers). The realm of nanotechnology lies between 0.1 and 100 nanometers, wherein a nanometer is defined as one thousandth of a micron. As a versatile technology with widespread applications in a wide range of end-use sectors, nanotechnology is currently facing a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe. With the world fighting its biggest public health crisis in history, nanotechnology healthcare applications are storming into the spotlight led by the focus on nano intervention in terms of designing effective ways to identify, diagnose, treat and eliminate the spread of COVID-19 infections. Their role as nanocarriers has potential to design risk-free and effective immunization strategies. In the post COVID-19 period, use of nanotechnology solutions in the production of a multitude of devices & products will continue to grow.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nanotechnology estimated at US$42.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period. Nanocomposites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$35.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nanomaterials segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Electronics remains one of the fastest growing end-use markets for nanocomposites driving robust gains in the market. Semiconductors is also benefiting from the electrically conductive properties of polymer nanocomposites. Besides electronics and electrical, nanocomposites also serves several other end-use markets including building & construction, automotive, IT, energy, and packaging where they have several commercialized and potential applications. Nanomaterials play an important role in the field of medicine by providing solutions for prophylactics, diagnostics and treatment of various medical conditions.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026



The Nanotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 9.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



Nanotools Segment to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2026



In the global Nanotools segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2026.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Nanotechnology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing

Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were

Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual

Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025

How is Nanotechnology & Its End-Use Markets Impacted by the

Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

Electronics & Semiconductor End-Use Sector

Global Semiconductor Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Pharmaceuticals End-Use Sector

Global Pharmaceuticals Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Biotechnology End-Use Sector

Global Biotechnology Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Construction End-Use Sector

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Aerospace Manufacturing End-Use Sector

Global Aerospace & Aviation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Military & Defense End-Use Sector

Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Automotive End-Use Sector

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Nanotechnology: Definition Scope & Importance

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The World Moves Towards Adopting Nanotechnology-Enabled

Approaches to Fighting the Pandemic

COVID-19 Renews the Focus on Disinfection in Hospitals &

Healthcare Centers. Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings Grow in

Significance

Material Innovation: The Hallmark of Nanotechnology

Here?s How Nanocomposites & Nanomaterials Touch Every Aspect of

Manufacturing

Innovations in Nanomaterial Production Remains Key to Continued

Growth

As the ?Poster Child? of the Nanotech Revolution, CNTs Continue

to Outpace Other Nanomaterials in the Pipeline in Terms of

Commercial Potential

With CNT Being the Holy Grail of Material Science, the

Composites Industry Remains the Breeding Ground for CNT

Innovations & Commercialization of New Applications: Global

Market for Advanced Composites (In US$ Million) for the

Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Environmental Nanotechnology to Witness Robust Gains Post COVID-19

COVID-19 Reinforces the Importance of Environmental Protection &

Climate Change Management

The World Has Entered Into an Era of Pandemics Which Will End

Only When the Environment is Prioritized & Focus Redoubled on

Nanotechnology for Sustainable Development: Annual CO2

Emissions (In Billion Tons) by Country

The Scenario Bodes Well For Nanotechnology as a Key Technology

Solution For a Green & Sustainable Future

A Special Focus on Environmental Nanotechnology & Its Many

Promised Benefits

From Microelectronics to Nanoelectronics, Here?s Why

Nanotechnology in Electronics is Important

Lightweight Superalloys Will Remain Vital in Aircraft

Manufacturing, Post Pandemic

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft in 2036 by Region (in Units)

The Quest for Lightweight Fuel Efficient Cars to Spur Use of

Nanotechnology in Automotive Applications

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Post Pandemic, CNTs to Find Lucrative Opportunities in the

Advanced Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: Global

Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Here?s How Nanotechnology Will Change the Construction Sector

Growing Demand for Anti-Corrosion & Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

to Spur Demand for Nanocoatings

Stricter Environmental Standards Will Come as an Added Push

Factor for Adoption of Nanocoatings

The Quest to Overcome Silicon Based Barriers to Miniaturization

to Drive Opportunities for CNTs

Future Growth in Electronics End-Use Will Come from CNTs

Ability to Push Beyond the Physical Limits of Moore?s Law

Posed by Current Silicon Technology: Difference Between &

Predictions of Moore?s Law, Actual Rate of Computing Growth

Promised Potential of Nanoelectronics (In Number of

Transistors Per Chip)

Convergence of AI & Nanotechnology: A Mega Trend of Immense

Significance

Nanotechnology Based Drug Delivery Rises in Prominence

Supported by New Innovations

Cancer Nanotechnology Helps Build An Effective Arsenal in the

Fight Against Cancer

Global New Cancer Cases in Million for Years 2018, 2020, 2025,

2030, 2035, 2040

Growing Demand for Smart Nutritious Food Creates Robust

Opportunity for Nanoencapsulation of Food Ingredients

Nanoclays & Montmorillonite Mineral to Witness Rapid Growth

Nanotoxicology: How Worried Should We Be?



