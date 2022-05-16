New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanotechnology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0326269/?utm_source=GNW
Global Nanotechnology Market to Reach $70.7 Billion by 2026
Nanotechnology deals with the ability to see, understand, measure, predict, produce or control matter at nanoscale (below 100 nanometers). The realm of nanotechnology lies between 0.1 and 100 nanometers, wherein a nanometer is defined as one thousandth of a micron. As a versatile technology with widespread applications in a wide range of end-use sectors, nanotechnology is currently facing a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe. With the world fighting its biggest public health crisis in history, nanotechnology healthcare applications are storming into the spotlight led by the focus on nano intervention in terms of designing effective ways to identify, diagnose, treat and eliminate the spread of COVID-19 infections. Their role as nanocarriers has potential to design risk-free and effective immunization strategies. In the post COVID-19 period, use of nanotechnology solutions in the production of a multitude of devices & products will continue to grow.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nanotechnology estimated at US$42.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period. Nanocomposites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$35.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nanomaterials segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Electronics remains one of the fastest growing end-use markets for nanocomposites driving robust gains in the market. Semiconductors is also benefiting from the electrically conductive properties of polymer nanocomposites. Besides electronics and electrical, nanocomposites also serves several other end-use markets including building & construction, automotive, IT, energy, and packaging where they have several commercialized and potential applications. Nanomaterials play an important role in the field of medicine by providing solutions for prophylactics, diagnostics and treatment of various medical conditions.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026
The Nanotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 9.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
Nanotools Segment to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2026
In the global Nanotools segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2026.
Total Companies Profiled: 309
