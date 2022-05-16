Marble Pioneers Patient-Authorized Digital Data Access

DALLAS and TORONTO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As legislation, including the 21st Century Cures Act and CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule, paves the way for patient rights to control their data, Marble has continuously set the standard for patient-authorized data access across all health networks, including state and regional Health Information Exchanges (HIEs). The company is connected to more than 50,000 health organizations across North America via the Carequality Interoperability Framework.



Leveraging Carequality Interoperability Framework to Increase Patient Access

Marble began its trailblazing work two years ago as one of the first Carequality Connections approved for Patient Access, enabling individual patients to electronically query and retrieve their information on demand from providers across the dozens of connected networks. At the time, it was optional for other Carequality-enabled organizations to respond to such requests.

Marble successfully forged relationships to empower millions of consumers with access to their health records. Marble’s customers initiated their queries through the Medchart request portal or Marble application programming interface (APIs) for records. They could retrieve their patient information electronically from over 600,000 providers and 4,200 hospitals connected to the framework nationwide. Patients, and businesses serving patients, that want to leverage the Carequality framework for patient data access and integrate with other healthcare data sources, can use the Marble API to eliminate integration complexity.

Positioning Marble for the 21st Century Cures Act and TEFCA

Marble enables businesses to realize the benefit of the 21st Century Cures Act and CMS Interoperability and Patient Access rule, requiring U.S. healthcare organizations and health insurance payers to make health data available to patients and third parties via secure, standards-based APIs. Marble is positioned for where the industry is headed, preparing to apply to be one of the nation’s first Individual Access Services (IAS) Providers through the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s (ONCs) Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). Once in production, TEFCA will require providers to enable patient-authorized access to their data. With the new requirement to respond, this service will be even more valuable to consumers and patients looking to consolidate and review their health information from across providers and healthcare organizations.

“Connectivity and seamless information exchange are requirements in today’s data-driven environment,” said Alan Swenson, executive director of Carequality and a TEFCA Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) leader. “Marble is in the right place at the right time—serving as a patient authorization access point delivering health information where and when needed.”

“Healthcare leaders must stay apprised of where the industry is headed and plan beyond current compliance. Marble plays a core part in these advancements,” said James Bateman, CEO of Marble. “Core to our DNA, we’re prepared to serve as the gateway for patient-mediated data exchange with all Carequality-enabled health networks, including all other national, state, and regional HIEs. Simplifying the consent processes addresses regulatory concerns and positions providers to fulfill patient needs by ensuring health information gets where it needs to be as quickly and cost-effectively as possible.”

About Marble

Marble is on a mission to positively impact lives by enabling consumer-mediated health data exchange for businesses, applications, and services that patients use. Marble fuels digital health innovators by providing developers with a simple solution to connect to and navigate a complex health data ecosystem. The company’s API infrastructure offers identity validation, HIPAA-compliant consent management, and connections to hundreds of thousands of data sources—all served through FHIR-friendly resources that are easily integrated into customer workflows. With offices in Dallas, San Francisco, and Toronto, Marble is powering businesses for customers across North America with its rapidly expanding national data coverage. For more information, visit www.marbleapi.com .

