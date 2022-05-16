Global Bone Void Fillers Market estimated at $3.5 billion (2022), is growing at a CAGR of 6%

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



A bone void is a cavity in bone that results from a failure of the bone's self- healing process. Healthy bone tissue can be lost or damaged as a result of infection, trauma, tumours or orthopaedic procedures. A bone void filler/graft is a material used to fill a bone defect or a void to correct these conditions. Bony voids can be filled using autografts, allografts, and synthetic grafts.

Growing number of bone fractures and people suffering from orthopaedic disorders to drive the bone void fillers market growth

As the global population ages, the number of people suffering from orthopaedic disorders is growing. In the U.S., ~1.5 million people are diagnosed with osteoporosis each year. Further, according to International Osteoporosis Foundation, the number of osteoporotic fractures in Europe (EU27, Switzerland and the UK) would grow by ~25% and reach 5.3 million in 2034 from 4.3 million in 2019. The growing number of fractures and orthopaedic population would propel the demand for bone void fillers.

Advanced products such as antibiotics-based bone void fillers to offer growth opportunities

Infection is major problem after orthopaedic procedures and may lead to serious consequences. Owing to this, key players are focusing on launching bone void fillers formulated in combination with antibiotics. In June 2021, Elute, Inc. received authorization from the US FDA to use its EP Granules with Tobramycin in clinical trial. The product is a resorbable bone void filler that delivers a broad-spectrum antibiotic in a local and targeted manner in the surgical treatment of bone infections following hip or knee replacements. Further, BONESUPPORT (Scandinavian company) is in process to gain FDA approval for its antibiotic bone void filler product called CERAMENT G. A DeNovo application for CERAMENT G for bone infections was submitted in April 2020 and is expected to gain approval in 2022.

North America leads the adoption of Bone Void Fillers Market

From a geographic perspective, North America has a major market share of global bone void fillers revenues. This is mainly attributed to the large number of orthopaedic procedures, growing aging population, and relatively higher penetration of bone void filling products in the region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Bone Void Fillers Market

Some key players operating in the global bone void filler market are Medtronic, Graftys, DePuy Synthes Companies (JnJ), Stryker, Baxter, bioventus, Orthofix, Bone Solutions Inc., Curasan, Inc., Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corporation, Biocomposites, Arthrex, Zimmer Biomet, Collagen Matrix, Bonesupport AB, among others.

Companies adopting organic growth strategies to increase their market share

As a key growth strategy, companies operating in the Bone Void Fillers market are focusing on launching new and advanced products to gain market share. For instance,

In February 2022, Orthofix Medical launched a synthetic bioactive bone graft (Opus BA) for spine procedures

In January 2022, Bone Solutions Inc. (BSI) launched Mg OSTEOINJECT, an injectable Magnesium-based bone void filler

In September 2021, Orthofix Medical launched the Opus Mg Set osteoconductive scaffold, a synthetic magnesium-based bone void filler for orthopaedic procedures. Opus Mg Set provides a procedure-specific solution for orthopaedic fracture and trauma procedures by filling non-structural bony voids or gaps during surgery





