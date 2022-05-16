Surgical Drapes Market to Reach USD 1.73 Billion by 2030; Growing Requirement to Protect Patients and Surgical Staff from Infectious Materials to Bolster Growth, says The Brain Insights

Newark, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global surgical drapes market is expected to grow from USD 1.18 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.73 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Surgical drapes are sterile materials or fabrics that protect the surgical site from microorganisms found on non-sterile surfaces. Drapes serve as a barrier between the surgical field and potential germ sources. By isolating the incision site and creating a sterile field with the use of sterile drapes, microbial migration, and contamination from nonsterile to sterile areas is reduced.



The demand for surgical drapes is increasing as the number of procedures increases. Cesarean deliveries accounted for 32 percent of all live births in the United States, according to the CDC. In the European Union, caesarean section is a very common operation (EU). In Europe, this surgery is performed 1.4 million times every year. C-section births account for 21% of all births worldwide, and 32.7 percent of all births in Australia. During the forecast period, an increase in the number of injury cases is expected to enhance the global surgical drapes market. During the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, enhanced draping techniques are being used during airway procedures. Clear plastic drapes successfully reduce aerosolization and droplet spray during extubation, and companies in the surgical drapes market are broadening their production capacities. This is required because extended exposure to virus particles during upper airway surgical manipulation raises the likelihood of viral particles being transmitted to healthcare providers.



Key players operating in the global surgical drapes market are 3M, Cardinal Health, Medica Europe BV, Guardian, Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, OneMed, Priontex, PAUL HARTMANN AG and STERIS plc among others. To enhance their market position in the global surgical drapes market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



The reusable segment led the market with a market share of 58.2% and a market value of 0.69 billion in 2020.



The type segment is divided into disposable, reusable. The reusable segment led the market with a market share of 58.2% and a market value of 0.69 billion in 2020. According to several studies, reusable surgical drapes are more resource efficient than disposables, using 38 percent less energy, 80 percent less solid waste, and 62 percent less water. As a result of these factors, the segment is predicted to increase rapidly throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, these surgical drapes are widely used in low and middle-income countries, giving them a significant market share. Over the forecast period, the disposable segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The disposable surgical drapes segment is being driven by widespread usage of disposable drapes and rising awareness of disposable surgical drapes. Disposable drapes are typically made of non-woven materials and are discarded after each operation. Nonwoven fabric outperforms woven fabric in terms of protection against hospital-acquired infections and surgical-site infections. As a result of the benefits of non-woven fabric, disposable surgical drapes are in high demand.



Surgical drapes with a high (AAMI Level 4) risk held a significant market share in 2020.



The risk type segment includes minimal (AAMI Level 1), low (AAMI Level 2), moderate (AAMI Level 3), high (AAMI Level 4). Surgical drapes with a high (AAMI Level 4) risk held a significant market share in 2020. These drapes are used in high-risk settings to provide a long-term barrier against large amounts of fluids. High-risk surgical drapes help protect against non-airborne diseases and viral penetration during surgical and fluid-intensive procedures. The need for these drapes is being driven by an increase in surgical operations with associated risk, such as orthopaedic surgeries without a tourniquet, open cardiovascular or thoracic procedures, trauma treatments, and caesarean sections.



The hospitals segment led the market with a market share of 42.4% and a market value of around 0.73 billion in 2020.



The end use segment includes clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, others. The hospitals segment led the market with a market share of 42.4% and a market value of around 0.73 billion in 2020. The majority of surgical procedures are performed in hospitals; hence hospitals are the largest end users of surgical drapes and gowns.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Surgical Drapes Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global surgical drapes market with a market share of 28.7% and a market value of 0.34 billion in 2020. The rising number of surgeries, combined with the growing population, can be attributed to the market's growth. Furthermore, in the forecast period, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, as well as increased research and development activities, are expected to generate new potential prospects for the market. Furthermore, the region's rapidly growing medical tourism industry is contributing to an increase in demand for surgical drapes.



The global surgical drapes market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



