MEGADON Finance - The Best Auto-Staking and Auto-Compounding DeFi 3.0 Protocol Offering 333,333% APY

Cape Coral, FL, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The popularity of the crypto world is seeing new heights. With each passing day, new investors are making their way to this multi-billion dollar industry which soon would ameliorate to a multi-trillion dollar industry. The crypto world owes its success to new companies that are coming up with brilliant ideas and innovations. These new ideas are designed to curb client worries and maximize the return on investment. These innovations are put into effect and the companies ensure that an efficient path is laid down for the proper functioning of such ideas.



What is MEGADON?

MEGADON is a DeFI 3.0 project that has brought new ideas and innovations to the crypto world. The firm offers unrivalled auto-staking and auto-compounding decentralized finance. MEGADON has secured the spotlight through the alluring features and incentives that it has to offer. The company offers the highest, fixed Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 333,333%. Clients get rewards 30000 times a day. In other words, a reward is offered every 3 seconds. Individuals may also relish the idea of gaining 6% trading volume in BUSD. Token holders of MEGADON have the power to make decisions related to the key features of the company by voting through the MEGADON DAO governance.

A Distinctive Protocol

Every firm, institution, and company is governed by a system of rules and a proper procedure. The protocol of MEGADON is phenomenal. It consists of a state-of-the-art mechanism that utilizes mathematical procedures to solve million-dollar problems in DeFi. The yield farming protocol 3.0, allows users to convert their $1000 investment into $3,333,333 through an APY of 333,333%. By offering such a high APY, MEGADON is transforming the DeFi Industry.

Innovative Ideas For Efficient Functioning

Heavy fluctuations in price are a serious problem in the world of crypto. To limit price fluctuation, The Shark Tank is utilized which adds liquidity to the pool every 24 hours. For any firm to thrive, marketing and development are of utmost importance. The Yacht fund will be used to spread the word about MEGADON to different corners of the world for grasping more investors. MEGADON is prepared for the worst. The Dorsal Fin is a reserve pool that will be utilized in case of a heavy price shift. This pool is designed specifically to secure client positions and win their trust. MEGADON highly encourages and supports NFT. BNB incentives offered to NFT holders will be derived from the Seashell pool. The Blue Hole will source the 1.02% interest and reward given to MGD holders. The amount of MGD reward given is directly proportional to the time it is locked for. To restrain inflation and maintain prices when trading, 2% of the $MGD token will be burned and added to The Deadsea pool.

Safe And Advantageous

Peckshield incorporation is a renowned Blockchain Security Company that ameliorates the security of ecosystems by finding vulnerabilities within them. These vulnerabilities are then mitigated by innovations. Peckshield corporation also shoulders the responsibility of Audit of MEGADON. The firm offers unparalleled benefits to clients. Advantages that are not offered by rival Blockchains. Reward BNB, Reward BUSD, Move to earn, DAO 2.0 Governance Mechanism, Sustainable Rebasing, Auto-liquidity, Auto-staking and Compounding, Rug-Proof: No Minting Code, Rug-Proof: Liquidity Locked, Rug-Proof: Fixed Rebase Time and Manually Token Buyback are the numerous advantages to be gained by working with the esteemed company.

Roadmap And Fair Launch

The roadmap of MEGADON is divided into 4 phases. Each phase has a set of tasks that are to be accomplished. The roadmap starts with phase 1 which consists of the official website and dApp launch, Audit, First marketing campaign, and Pinksale fair launch. The roadmap ends at phase 4 with 3 tasks, the MEGADON DAO platform, making more partnerships, and expanding the core team. MEGADON is a fair launch, which means that it is operated from the time of initiation by community members itself and not by a centralized team or governing body.

MEGADON Finance is also expected to have is its IDO launch which will commence on PinkSale in the coming days, along with KYC and audit.

MEGADON is the ultimate Blockchain company bound to lead the crypto world in the future. The get more information about the MEGADON, visit the project’s official website and social links.

About MEGADON Finance

With the yield farming protocol 3.0, Megadon is revolutionizing the DeFi industry by providing the market’s highest fixed APY, rebasing incentives every 3 seconds, and a straightforward investment mechanism that increases your portfolio extremely rapidly

