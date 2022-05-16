New to The Street TV announces its 345th Episode, Airing Four Corporate Interviews, on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV , a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #345, airing tonight, May 16, 2022, on the Fox Business Network.

New to The Street’s 345th episode airs tonight, Monday, May 16, 2022, on the Fox Business Network , features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, CEO.

2) . Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s ( fka -GlobeX Data, Ltd. ) (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency – Empire Capital Token's (CRYPTO: ECC)($ECC) interview with Mr. Lachlan Harnell, Chief Operations Officer (COO).

4). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO / President.

Tonight, New to The Street TV airs Anchor Jane King’s interview with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TNXP) CEO, Dr. Seth Lederman, MD. During the show, Dr. Lederman will explain how the TNXP's fibromyalgia drug, TNX-102 SL , could help alleviate those with Long COVID symptoms. Chronic widespread pain, non-restorative sleep, fatigue, and impaired cognition (brain fog) are symptoms found within 1/3 of those who have contracted long-covid, similar to those with fibromyalgia. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently cleared TNXP for an Investigational New Drug (IND ) application to support a Phase 2 clinical trial using TNX-102 SL as a potential treatment for patients with Long COVID. There is an expectation that millions inflicted with Long COVID across the U.S. and worldwide will cause a significant burden on health care systems. In the U.K., 25% apparently cannot work. Dr. Lederman talks about TNX-102 SL's mid-Phase 3 develo p ment for managing fibromyalgia. Using a dissolvable sublingual tablet to improve sleep without many side effects is not typical for a sleeping pill. A good sleep cycle is essential in helping crack the code in patients with fibromyalgia. Dr. Lederman sees an opportunity to help many with the TNX- 102 SL.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd. ( fka -GlobeX Data, Ltd. ) (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace for tonight’s interview with New to The Street’s T.V. Anchor Jane King. Alan talks about the Company’s Sekur® sol u tions , designed to eliminate cybersecurity issues for individuals and businesses. The Company's newest encrypted product, "Chat-by-Invite," is a new text message tool available in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and most of Latin America and Europe, giving subscribers an utterly private chat. It works when the Sekur subscriber sends a text message to a recipient, and a link appears that opens into a private, secure platform hosted in Switzerland. Essentially, the chat occurs on the Swiss servers owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Once the text message session completes, the text disappears. Hackers won't know about the transmission because of the highly encrypted military technology operating behind the product. There is no direct texting on open-source platforms, making them invulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. The SekurMail /Seku r Messenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. Sekur's "Chat-by-Invite" app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

Anchor Jane King on tonight’s New To the Street TV talks in-studio at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with Empire Capital Token's (CRYPTO: ECC)($ECC) Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Lachlan Harnell. $ECC is a multi-faceted, yield generation crypto company offering Defi as a service (Defi 4.0). Lachlan explains how the Company can assist various blockchain applications using its Defi solutions. Currently, the Company provides blockchain developers farming, infrastructure, and other Defi solutions. The main objective at $ECC is to get more people into the crypto marketplace, making more users feel confident about crypto transactions and investments. The $ECC ecosystem offers end-users a platform with a decentralized focus and offers easy access to crypto solutions for payments on goods and services. The Company is developing its " Roundify " app, which offers a Defi access platform on iOS and Android, expected to roll out later in 2022. Lachlan talks about $ECC tokenization and the 9% fees generated on the buy-side and the 10% fees on the sell-side transactions, and he breakdowns the use of proceeds on those fees collected. The Company's treasury will buy back tokens, raising the $ECC prices that allow an investor a Rate-of-Return (ROI) on their holdings. Empire Capital Token removes the need for active management by the user by creating opportunities to diversify holdings in projects focused on maximizing staking/farming yields. Users gain the advantage of broader exposure to the yield farming sector while only needing to own one token, $ECC. The crypto world is fast-moving with many advances and changes; Lachlan states, "the industry moves at the pace of the fastest sprinter." $ECC offers developers and end-user alike the opportunity to be involved in a cutting-edge Defi entity. The Company currently operates its ecosystem on the Binance exchange and Ethereum blockchain. To learn more, go to the Company's website, https://www.ecc.capital/ .

Tonight, New to The Street TV re-airs Mr. John Lai, CEO / President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW), in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with TV Anchor Jane King. John provides viewers with his corporate updates. The injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions while providing rehabilitation treatments for horses and dogs and continues to grow as a reliable treatment . Veterinarians see continued successes, and dog and horse owners see excellent results with less pain and more mobilities. Since Spryng mimics cartilage and lasts about 1-year per injection, competitor products appear to be no match in cost-benefit comparisons. PETV's corporate studies continue between Spryng and competitors' products, giving veterinarians empirical, comprehensive, and marketable data. John talks about hiring seasoned personnel who became regional managers so the Company can handle and expand its growth. John announces its upcoming launch of petvivocares.org, a website dedicated to donating the Spryng product to charitable non-profit animal rescues and assistance organizations. "Word of Mouth" and conference participations seem to be the best form of marketing PETV's Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology. Soon, PetVivo is rolling out its feline product for cats with osteoarthritis. This interview segment initially aired on April 25, 2022.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW):

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies to treat companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products to treat animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection to treat lameness and other joint-related affliction, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians - https://petvivo.com/ & https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio comprises immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer. TNX-15001 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand in development to prevent the prevention of allograft and xenograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. A Phase 1 study of TNX-1500 is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2022. Tonix's rare disease portfolio includes TNX-29002 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The FDA has granted TNX-2900 Orphan-Drug Designation. Tonix's infectious disease pipeline consists of a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and monkeypox called TNX-8013, next-generation vaccines to prevent COVID-19, and an antiviral to treat COVID-19. Tonix's lead vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are TNX-1840 and TNX-18504, live virus vaccines based on Tonix's recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform. TNX-35005 (sangivamycin, i.v. solution) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-IND stage of development. TNX-102 SL, (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Tonix expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in Long COVID in the second quarter of 2022. The Company's CNS portfolio includes small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia, with a new Phase 3 study launched in the second quarter of 2022. Finally, TNX-13006 is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication that is expected to start a Phase 2 trial in the second quarter of 2022 - https://www.tonixpharma.com . (1TNX-1500 is an investigational new biologic at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.2TNX-2900 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.3TNX-801 is a live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox. TNX-801 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.4TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are live horsepox virus vaccines for percutaneous administration, in development to protect against COVID-19. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are designed to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from the omicron and BA.2 variants, respectively. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are investigational new biologics at the pre-IND stage of development and have not been approved for any indication. 5TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.6TNX-1300 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.)

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (fka- GlobeX Data, Ltd.) (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (fka- GlobeX Data, Ltd.) (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Empire Capital Token (CRYPTO: ECC) ($ECC):

Empire Capital Token (CRYPTO: ECC) ($ECC) is a Defi 3.0 high yield farming & staking smart contract allowing holders to earn high rewards from a cross-chain decentralized exchange, EmpireDEX. The Company is a multi-faced yield generating organization providing Defi-as-a-Service, which is the synthesis of Farming-as-a-Service, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, and a suite of development services and tools. Empire Capital is advancing the boundaries of decentralized finance itself by encouraging crypto accessibility and normalization through its groundbreaking app, Roundify. Empire Capital aims to be the access point for new users to enter the decentralized world - https://www.ecc.capital/ and https://rua.ecc.capital/ .

About FMW Media:



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

