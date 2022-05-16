Pediatric Dental Market to Reach USD 14.65 Billion by 2030; Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure & Rising Number of Oral Health Diseases to Bolster Growth, says The Brain Insights

Newark, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global pediatric dental market is expected to grow from USD 8.18 Billion in 2020 to USD 14.65 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



Children are more than just small adults. During a dental exam, they may not always be able to be patient and cooperative. Pediatric dentists understand how to assess and treat children in a way that is pleasant for them. Pediatric dentists also use specially designed equipment in offices that are set up and equipped with kids in mind. A paediatric dentist can provide the kid with a variety of treatment options as well as the experience and training needed to care for his or her teeth, gums, and mouth. Pediatric dentistry is the branch of medicine concerned with the teeth and associated components of the oral cavity, including disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, as well as the restoration of damaged or missing teeth.



The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) predicts that the number of pediatric dentists in the United States will increase by more than 60% in the next decade. Furthermore, according to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), the overall number of pediatric practicing dentists in the United States has nearly doubled, from 4,213 in 2001 to 8,033 in 2018. The market is expected to rise as the number of pediatric dentists increases.



Key players operating in the global pediatric dental market are 3M, Acero Crowns, Cheng Crowns, Dentsply Sirona, Edelweiss Dentistry Products GmbH, Figaro Crowns, Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (Subsidiary of Cantel Medical), Kinder Krowns, SML and Sprig Oral Health Technologies, Inc. among others. To enhance their market position in the global pediatric dental market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



The type segment is divided into permanent and primary. The primary segment led the market with a market share of 55.1% and a market value of 4.51 billion in 2020. One of the most common problems in young infants with primary teeth is dental trauma. This is primarily due to the enhanced physical mobility that occurs because of learning to run and walk.



The disease segment includes enamel disorders, dental caries, others. The dental caries segment led the market with a market share of 37.6% and a market value of 3.08 billion in 2020. This is due to an increase in the number of dental issues. Infections, chronic pain, and other morbidities can result from dental caries in primary teeth. Caries in early childhood have a significant impact on children's quality of life. Any main tooth in a child under the age of six years that has one or more decaying, filled, or missing surfaces is likely to develop dental caries. The treatment is to be performed on a regular basis to avoid an unhealthy lifestyle, and the segment is expected to develop in the coming years.



The procedure segment includes stainless steel crowns (SSCs), pulpotomies, tooth-colored fillings, dental cleaning (Prophylaxis), others. The dental cleaning (Prophylaxis) segment led the market with a market share of 27.2% and a market value of around 2.22 billion in 2020. As tartar builds up, a professional full mouth debridement is required once a year. Hand tools and a micro-ultrasonic scaler are used to complete the job. Prophylaxis, gingival bacterial reduction, site-specific laser therapy, periodontal care, and full mouth debridement are some of the tooth cleaning techniques. Dental cleaning methods are in high demand due to an increase in the number of oral health disorders, which is expected to drive the dental cleaning segment's growth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Pediatric Dental Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



North America region emerged as the largest market for the global pediatric dental market with a market share of 36.4% and a 3 billion value of the market revenue in 2020. The vast patient pool, which leads to a high demand for dental procedures and improved healthcare facilities in nations like the United States and Canada, is credited with the market's expansion. According to Richmond Dental & Medical, the United States has 196,000 dentists. The demand for dental procedures is expected to rise as the number of dental professionals increases.



